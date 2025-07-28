CyberGuard Compliance: CyberGuard Advantage Appoints Harmeet Singh as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Growth and Expand Tech-Enabled Cybersecurity Advisory Services

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / CyberGuard Advantage, a leading tech-enabled cybersecurity compliance and advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Harmeet Singh as its Chief Executive Officer. This strategic leadership move marks a new chapter for the organization as it expands its capabilities and strengthens its position as a trusted partner to companies navigating today's evolving cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance landscape.

Harmeet brings over two decades of experience leading and scaling high-growth, software and technology-enabled service businesses across cybersecurity, data protection, compliance, healthcare, legal, and travel tech. He has a proven track record of driving digital transformation, building strong, people-centered cultures, and delivering measurable customer outcomes.

Throughout his career, Harmeet has helped scale and integrate cybersecurity and compliance offerings including during his tenure at j2 Global, where he played a key role in expanding the company's global security portfolio. As CEO of Procurement Partners, he led the transformation of a healthcare spend management platform, and at RateGain, he guided the travel technology company through a successful IPO. Across all these roles, Harmeet has executed complex transformations, built high-performing teams, and led multiple strategic transactions, including mergers and acquisitions. His appointment reinforces CyberGuard Advantage's commitment to accelerating growth and advancing its mission to help customers manage risk and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving cyber landscape.

"We are excited to welcome Harmeet as CEO of CyberGuard Advantage," said Paul Sun, Partner at Atlantic Street Capital (ASC). "Harmeet brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in cybersecurity and compliance. His values align perfectly with CyberGuard Advantage's mission - putting clients first, understanding their needs, and delivering service excellence. We look forward to partnering with Harmeet to drive continued growth in an everchanging cyber landscape and finding ways to better serve our customers."

"I'm honored to join CyberGuard Advantage at such a pivotal moment," said Harmeet Singh. "This is a people-first organization, deeply committed to helping our customers stay secure and compliant in an increasingly complex world. I'm looking forward to working with our talented team to strengthen our culture, expand our cybersecurity capabilities, and deliver even greater impact for the customers who count on us every day."

As CEO, Harmeet will lead CyberGuard Advantage into its next phase of growth, with a focus on expanding market reach, deepening customer relationships, and broadening the firm's service offerings. The company remains committed to delivering high-impact IT risk advisory and compliance solutions-including SOC, PCI, HIPAA, HITRUST, ISO 27001, cybersecurity, and privacy standards. To learn more, visit www.cyberguardadvantage.com.

About CyberGuard Advantage

"CyberGuard Advantage" is the brand name under which the firms CyberGuard Advantage, LLC and CyberGuard Compliance, LLP (PCAOB Registered CPA firm) provide tech-enabled professional services. The Firm is a leading provider of SOC 1 and SOC 2 attestations, PCI assessments, HITRUST certifications, ISO 27001 audits, Cybersecurity Testing, Privacy, Advisory and Consulting Services. CyberGuard Advantage is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and provides services globally to over 400 customers.

About Atlantic Street Capital

Atlantic Street Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

CONTACT:

Andrea Milliorn - Media Relations

contactus@cyberguardadvantage.com

Toll Free: 1.866.644.8808

SOURCE: CyberGuard Advantage

