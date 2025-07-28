Aero Law Center Backs Bonus Depreciation Return

Aero Law Center Applauds Restoration of 100% Bonus Depreciation in H.R.1, Advises Aircraft Buyers on New Tax Opportunities

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Aero Law Center, a premier aviation law firm based in Fort Lauderdale, announces proactive initiatives to help clients capitalize on the return of 100% bonus depreciation for aircraft purchases under the recently enacted "One Big Beautiful Bill" tax reform.

The aviation attorneys at Aero Law Center are heralding the newly signed tax legislation, H.R.1 "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," as a game-changer for business aircraft owners. The bill, signed into law on July 4, 2025, reinstates 100% bonus depreciation for new and pre-owned aircraft used in business.

This development delivers enormous tax savings to aircraft buyers and boosts the aviation industry-and Aero Law Center is prepared to guide clients through the intersection of opportunity and compliance created by the law.

"The return of 100% bonus depreciation could represent the single most powerful tax incentive in aviation ownership we've seen in years-our team is here to ensure clients capitalize on it with precision," said Nada Ragland, Esq., Partner at Aero Law Center and a Board-Certified Aviation Attorney.

Under the new law, many businesses can deduct up to 100% of the purchase price of qualifying aircraft-potentially saving millions in taxes. Aero Law Center is advising clients on structuring acquisitions to maximize the benefit.

Key considerations include ensuring the aircraft's proper placement in service, meeting the IRS's "qualified business use" tests (such as the 50% business use requirement and the 25% third-party use safe harbor for aircraft), and navigating state tax variations and federal compliance requirements. The firm is already working with clients, from corporate flight departments to first-time aircraft buyers, to time and document purchases according to the law.

Aero Law Center-nationally recognized for its expertise in aviation transactions , sales and use tax, and regulatory navigation -is positioning its clients to reap the rewards of the tax change while avoiding pitfalls.

The firm's services include reviewing and optimizing ownership structures (e.g., operating leases, management agreements, Part 135 charter arrangements) to both comply with FAA rules and secure the full bonus depreciation. Additionally, the firm provides counsel on usage logs, substantiation, passive loss limitations, and aircraft sales/use tax.

The firm notes that this tax incentive not only benefits individual companies but may invigorate the aviation market overall. Manufacturers, sellers, and brokers may see increased activity as buyers seek to take advantage of full expensing. Aero Law Center is actively collaborating with aircraft brokers, financiers, and accountants as part of a holistic approach to client service-from letter of intent, through contract, and delivery, to post-closing tax filings.

"This legislation puts business aviation back on offense," said Jonathan A. Ewing, Esq., Founder and Managing Partner of Aero Law Center and a Board-Certified Aviation Attorney. "Expensing the full cost of an aircraft is a major advantage-if structured properly. Our legal and tax expertise ensures clients seize this opportunity effectively."

To learn more about how the return of bonus depreciation could benefit your aircraft investment-and to ensure your next purchase is structured for optimal tax advantage- contact Aero Law Center today .

