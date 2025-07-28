Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy has signed an agreement with Vietnam's Rox Energy Global and RECA LLC to develop a 1. 9 GW solar project. The installation is scheduled for completion in 2027. Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers have signed an investment agreement with two Vietnamese companies for the development of a 1. 9 GW solar project. Under the terms of the agreement, Rox Energy Global and RECA LLC will build and operate the plant, to be located in the village of Kyzyl-Oruk in the Issyk-Kul region of northeastern Kyrgyzstan. A statement published by Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy cites ...

