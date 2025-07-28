Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Classful, the educator-first digital marketplace trusted by more than 150,000 teachers, tutors, and creatives, today announced its expansion into the booming self-paced learning sector with the debut of Teach on Classful, a streamlined platform for creating and selling on-demand video courses. Official public rollout is slated for the beginning of September 2025, giving educators access to start adding their courses and a fresh revenue engine just as the new school year begins.





Built for Teachers, Not Tech Gurus

Teach on Classful removes the common barriers to online course creation:

Unlimited video hosting with no extra fees.

Flat 20 % platform commission-creators keep 80 % of every sale.

Integrated Stripe® payouts (2.9% + $0.30) for global reach.

Analytics, messaging, and course-management tools.

Flexible pricing-most courses should be listed between $10 and $30.

Educators simply open a free Classful account, navigate to our Settings > Integrations and toggle "Sell Courses," connect Stripe, and start uploading lessons. No live sessions, credentials, or external plugins required.

Beta Program Now Open

Early adopters can join the beta starting this August 5, 2025. Participants who publish a course before full launch will receive priority placement in the public catalog.

Meeting Surging Demand for Self-Paced Learning

Analysts project the global e-learning market will exceed $400 billion by 2026, and self-paced formats account for roughly 77% of that demand. Classful's new functionality positions educators to capture their share without expensive software stacks or marketing overhead.

"Teachers already rely on Classful for fundraising and digital resources," said the spokesperson, Connor Clem. "Expanding that trust to self-paced video courses was the logical next step. With one dashboard, educators can now raise funds, sell resources, and earn recurring course revenue-all in one place."

Why Classful Stands Apart

Unlike broad marketplace platforms that prioritize algorithmic ad spend, Classful focuses exclusively on educator-centric content, ensuring:

Relevant discovery for learners seeking academic, creative, and life-skill instruction.

Full ownership of pricing, branding, and learner relationships.

A supportive community committed to educational impact.

Educators, coaches, and creatives eager to diversify income are invited to sign up today at classful.com. Publish your first course during the beta to secure front-row visibility for the official launch in September 2025.

About Classful

Based in Las Vegas, Classful provides a unified platform for classroom fundraising, digital resource sales, and now self-paced video courses. By simplifying technology and amplifying reach, Classful empowers educators to maximize earnings and impact in the digital age.

