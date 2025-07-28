Recognition Spotlights ALKEME Women's Week for Empowering Women and Leading Inclusive Change in Insurance Sector

LADERA RANCH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / ALKEME Insurance, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, has been named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Class of 2025 in the category of Workplace Culture Innovation.

ALKEME Insurance Honored as 2025 Insurance Luminary for Workplace Culture Innovation

This recognition celebrates innovation in the property and casualty insurance industry. The program spotlights top professionals, teams, organizations, programs, practices and products within the sector that strive to modernize and humanize the business. The 2025 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service and excellence.

ALKEME earned this distinction for its inaugural Women's Week, a pioneering, company-wide initiative designed to honor and empower the women who help drive ALKEME's success. The week included a social media campaign spotlighting female leaders across the company, a Women's Appreciation Lunch at the headquarters office, and participation in the 2024 Women in Insurance Summit, where Director of Innovation Abrianne Harmon spoke on the panel "Insurance's Digital Revolution."

"Women are at the heart of ALKEME's success, and Women's Week was an opportunity to both recognize and amplify their impact - not just within our walls, but across the entire insurance industry," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "We are incredibly proud to receive this national honor for Workplace Culture Innovation. It affirms our belief that fostering growth, inclusion, and leadership benefits everyone - our clients, our team, and our industry as a whole."

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 55 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies, providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources, and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

