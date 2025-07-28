GoodData Powers the Next Wave of BI With Intelligent Data Automation

Deliver intelligent data workflows that automatically schedule exports, trigger alerts, and deliver insights when and where they matter.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / GoodData, the AI-native analytics platform, today launched Intelligent Data Automation : a powerful new framework designed for proactive insight delivery and operational responsiveness.

Intelligent Data Automation delivers seamless, scalable, and governed automation that drives reports, triggers alerts, and embeds analytics across operational workflows. Built for scale, governance, and developer control, GoodData's automation layer accelerates decision-making while reducing alert fatigue and fragmented data workflows.

With Intelligent Data Automation, we're closing the gap between data and action. Teams no longer have to wait for insights; they receive them automatically, in their preferred format, delivered to any endpoint, with the context they need to act fast. It's automation designed for the AI era.

Ryan Dolley, VP of Product Strategy at GoodData

Intelligent Data Automation for Workflow-Embedded Analytics

With GoodData's future-ready automation layer, users get:

Scheduled exports of dashboards and reports in PDF, XLSX, PNG, CSV, and more.

Event-based alerts triggered by threshold breaches, data changes, or predicted trends.

Multi-channel delivery via email, webhooks, cloud storage (e.g., S3), and embedding into applications.

Integrationwith popular tools like Slack, Salesforce, Jira, and more through flexible webhook and API connections, enabling custom workflows.

Context-aware, personalized insights tailored to user roles, filters, and permissions.

Full governancewith tenant-level workspace isolation, role-based controls, and centralized monitoring.

This combination of no-code simplicity, real-time responsiveness, and user-aware personalization makes Intelligent Data Automation a powerful leap forward in operational analytics.

With GoodData, we've transformed our embedded analytics experience for our customers, giving them tailored, actionable insights into sales performance and customer engagement. Automation features like scheduled exports help ensure our users get the information they need, when they need it, which is a big upgrade to our analytics suite.

Outfield, Performance-based CRM

AI-Driven Automation Layer

GoodData is expanding its Intelligent Data Automation with a future-ready AI-driven automation layer. Designed to reduce noise and highlight what matters most, this development marks the beginning of a broader rollout of AI capabilities coming soon, offering an early look at more intelligent, proactive analytics.

Built-in from day one, Intelligent Data Automation is not a bolt-on or add-on - it's part of GoodData's core execution layer designed for modern SaaS vendors, embedded platforms, and multi-tenant environments. It delivers operational BI that works at scale, is developer-friendly, and drives faster, smarter decisions across thousands of users, dozens of systems, or entire customer bases.

