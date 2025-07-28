UPM-Kymmene Oyj: Sami Pauni appointed Executive Vice President, General Counsel

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Changes board/management/auditors) July 28, 2025, at 16:05 EEST

Sami Pauni appointed Executive Vice President, General Counsel

Sami Pauni has been appointed Executive Vice President, General Counsel. He will be a member of UPM's Group Executive Team and report to Massimo Reynaudo, President and CEO. He will assume his role by January 24, 2026, at the latest.

Sami Pauni, born 1974, joins UPM from Huhtamäki Oyj where he has held a variety of senior positions since 2006 in legal as well as in sustainability, corporate responsibility, risk management, and intellectual property. He has been a member of Huhtamäki's Global Executive Team since 2015, most recently in the position of EVP, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs and Legal. He holds a Master of Laws degree. He is a Finnish citizen and will be based in Helsinki, Finland.

"I warmly welcome Sami to UPM and the Group Executive team. He is a seasoned, well-versed professional whose broad expertise in legal, compliance and corporate governance and relevant industry experience will serve us well," says Massimo Reynaudo.

Sami Pauni succeeds Juha Mäkelä, who has reached his contractual retirement age after serving as UPM's Group General Counsel since 2005.

"On behalf of the entire company and the Group Executive Team, I want to thank Juha for his outstanding contribution to UPM. Throughout his 20 years career in the company, he has been a trusted and highly respected leader and colleague, known for his sound counsel based on his strong business acumen and uncompromised integrity," says Reynaudo.

Juha Mäkelä will continue in his current position until the end of 2025 and as Senior Adviser to the company during the first half of 2026 to ensure a smooth transition.

