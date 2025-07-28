Anzeige
Montag, 28.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Analysten in diesem veganen Gamechanger viel mehr sehen
28.07.2025 16:02 Uhr
HK LAVA CLOUD SERVICE TECHNOLOGY LIMITED: LAVA STUDIO: Advanced Desktop Amp Revolutionizes Music Creation

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / LAVA MUSIC, the industry-leading company behind the LAVA ME smart guitar series, is once again pushing the boundaries of musical technology with its latest product: LAVA STUDIO, the most advanced desktop amp ever created. Set to launch on Kickstarter in September, LAVA STUDIO isn't just an amp-it's an all-in-one music creation and playback powerhouse designed to be the only device needed for both creating and listening to music. LAVA STUDIO is available now for pre-order: https://www.lavamusic.com/lava-studio

LAVA STUDIO has a sleek and minimalist design, but inside, there exists a massive amount of creative power. The device features 30+ AI-powered amp models, each trained using advanced algorithms that replicate the tonal nuances of iconic vintage and modern amplifiers, cabinets, and effect pedals with over 99.9% accuracy. Drawing from meticulously sampled data from high-end studio gear, these models deliver professional-grade tones without the bulk, cost, or complexity of a traditional guitar rig.

But LAVA STUDIO goes beyond just tone. It comes equipped with 40+ built-in effects modules, ranging from ambient reverbs, dreamy delays, and rack mount gear to aggressive gain stages, overdrives, and distortions. Users can build an 8-slot FX chain, customizing, combining, and sliding effects into position in real-time to craft their own unique soundscapes. Whether practicing, performing, or producing, the creative possibilities are endless.

Complementing its amp and effects capabilities is a 2.1 full-range speaker system that delivers hi-fi sound with remarkable clarity. With a dedicated woofer for deep lows and dual 2-inch tweeters for clear highs, LAVA STUDIO isn't just for playing guitar-it doubles as a premium music speaker, making it ideal for both studio sessions and everyday listening.

For songwriting and solo practice, LAVA STUDIO comes preloaded with 500+ backing tracks, paired with expert-led lessons from world-class musicians to guide your technique, theory, and creativity with interactive tabs and music scores. It also includes 3000+ loop grooves with BPM adjustment, time signature customization, and song lengths, enabling seamless live layering and rhythmic experimentation right at the fingertips.

"With LAVA STUDIO, we wanted to redefine what a desktop amp can be. To do so, we built in features to make it more than just a great-sounding amp-it's a complete creative ecosystem for musicians of all levels. Whether you're jamming, writing, or just enjoying music, everything you need is right here." [Louis Lu] LAVA MUSIC Founder

Designed for the modern musician, LAVA STUDIO eliminates the need for tangled cables, bulky gear, and complicated setups. It combines the authentic tone of analog with the intelligence of AI and the convenience of digital-ushering in a new era of music gear. LAVA STUDIO is available now for pre-order with discounts for early adopters. To learn more, visit https://www.lavamusic.com/lava-studio

Louis Lu
CEO
marketing@lavamusic.com

SOURCE: HK LAVA CLOUD SERVICE TECHNOLOGY LIMITED



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/lava-studio-advanced-desktop-amp-revolutionizes-music-creation-1050075

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
