Invisinet Technologies Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership With immixGroup to Deliver Zero Trust Cybersecurity Solutions to the Public Sector

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Invisinet Technologies, a next-generation leader in Zero Trust identity and software defined perimeter, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with immixGroup, Inc., an Arrow company specializing in helping technology firms do business with government agencies. This collaboration aims to enhance cybersecurity in the Public Sector by providing cutting-edge Zero Trust solutions to education, federal, state, and local government entities.

Invisinet's roots started years ago developing technology for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense to secure and cloak IP-connected devices riding over unsecure public infrastructure in foreign theaters of war. Like many internet technologies designed for the U.S. military, this concept laid the groundwork for today's Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA), as defined by NIST 800-207. At its core, Zero Trust operates on the principle that no network can be inherently trusted, requiring continuous verification of users and devices before granting access.

Invisinet's Zero Trust software delivers cost-effective, lightweight, and flexible security solutions that will enable digital cloaking, enforcement, and visibility across government networks. Partnering with immixGroup ensures the seamless delivery and deployment of this advanced cybersecurity technology across the Public Sector.

"We are excited to bring Invisinet's leading-edge Zero Trust technology into our portfolio of emerging cybersecurity solutions," said George Hyde, Group Sales Manager, Enterprise at immixGroup. "With the rapid expansion of digitally connected assets in the Public Sector -- state, local, and federal (SLED/FED) systems, coupled with rising cyber threats, Invisinet's solution is a powerful tool for protecting critical infrastructure."

Brendan Sullivan, CEO of Invisinet Technologies, added, "With our upcoming placement on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) schedule, this partnership with immixGroup significantly strengthens our ability to help government agencies achieve Zero Trust security. Their expertise and extensive network, combined with our technology, will drive meaningful progress in protecting SLED/FED operations."

About Invisinet Technologies

Invisinet Technologies ( https://www.invisinet.com ) is a cybersecurity technology company specializing in innovative solutions that protect network infrastructure and critical assets from advanced threats. Invisinet's Zero Trust software enables cloaking of network assets and enforcement of identity-based access through First Packet Authentication TM, as well as granular identity-based micro-segmentation. Originally developed for the US Department of Defense and making its way to the approved product list in 2018, Invisinet is now available in the enterprise space. With more than 15 patents and FIPS 140-2 certification, Invisinet continues to develop solutions to address the evolving advancementsof cyber-attacks.

About immixGroup, Inc.

immixGroup, an Arrow company, is a value-added distributor that helps technology companies do business with the government. immixGroup enables IT manufacturers and solution providers to grow their public sector business and accelerate the sales cycle. Since 1997, immixGroup has delivered the specialized resources and expertise these companies need to increase their revenue, support their demand creators, and operate efficiently in the complex public sector IT market. Government agencies at the federal, state and local levels trust immixGroup to provide reliable access to a wide range of enterprise software and hardware products through their preferred contracts and business partners. Please visit www.immixgroup.com.

