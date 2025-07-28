Fortified Solar & Sol-Ark Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated Solar EV Carports

Collaboration brings together steel solar carports and advanced hybrid inverter technology to grow energy resilience and EV charging for homes and businesses.

ALLEN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Fortified Solar, a leader in solar-integrated roofing solutions, and Sol-Ark, the nation's premier manufacturer of hybrid inverters and solar energy storage systems, are proud to announce a new strategic partnership. Through this collaboration, Sol-Ark's 15K-2P hybrid inverter will become the standard inverter for Fortified Solar's steel EV carports, delivering an all-in-one solution for solar power, battery backup, and EV charging to properties across the Southeast United States.

Each solar carport combines Fortified Solar's durable construction with Sol-Ark's 15K-2P hybrid inverter, delivering maximum protection, energy security, and off-grid capability. This fully integrated solution offers property owners in-house financing, rapid deployment, and simplified installation, making it easier than ever to achieve energy independence and add EV charging to homes or businesses.

Installers benefit from a national partner network, new revenue streams, and scalable solutions, while owners enjoy enhanced property value, secure backup power, and the added peace of mind that comes with energy resilience. With an initial launch focused on the Southeast US, the partnership is poised to meet the region's growing demand for renewable energy and electric vehicle charging.

"Sol-Ark is excited to join forces with Fortified Solar to bring a new standard of innovation, security, and resilience to the solar and EV charging market," said Eric Browne, Sales Director of Strategic Accounts. "Our 15K-2P hybrid inverter, combined with Fortified Solar's high-quality solar carports, offers homeowners and businesses a comprehensive solution for clean energy generation, backup power, and EV charging all designed and manufactured in the USA."

The joint solution will be available soon, with additional product details and installer opportunities to be announced. Installers and property owners interested in updates can visit https://fortifiedsolar.com or https://www.sol-ark.com for the latest news and early registration.

About Fortified Solar

Fortified Solar LLC is a South Carolina-based building integrated photovoltaic manufacturer and a financier of solar projects. Fortified Solar's integrated steel solar creates secure protection for their customers, provides them with additional energy, and gives them one low monthly payment, creating maximum value for their customers.

About Sol-Ark

Sol-Ark is a Texas-based solar and energy storage technology company renowned for its high-efficiency, durable, and scalable solar storage solutions. Sol-Ark's cutting-edge hybrid inverters and energy storage systems empower customers to harness renewable energy with products built for performance, reliability, and long-term value.

SOURCE: Sol-Ark

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/fortified-solar-and-sol-ark-announce-strategic-partnership-to-deliver-integrated-1052929