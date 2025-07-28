110 Grill Announces New Athlete Partnership with Providence College Friar Ryan Mela

Local Basketball Standout and Sophomore Friar Joins Brand's Continued Support of College Athletics

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / 110 Grill®, the fastest growing allergy-friendly restaurant brand in New England, announced today a new NIL partnership with Providence College sophomore guard Ryan Mela, in collaboration with the Friar Family Collective. A native of Natick, Mass., Mela is the latest rising star to join 110 Grill's growing roster of athlete ambassadors in the Providence market.

This alliance follows in the footsteps of past partnerships with standout Friars Jayden Pierre (2024), Devin Carter (2023), and Jared Bynum (2022), and underscores the brand's commitment to uplifting young talent from the region.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ryan to the 110 Grill family," said Rob Luzzi, Senior Director of Marketing at RAVentures. "As a Massachusetts native and one of the most exciting new players to watch at Providence, Ryan represents the values of hard work, community, and excellence that we strive to embody. We can't wait to introduce him to our guests and Friars fans in Providence."

"Partnering with 110 Grill means a lot to me because it's a brand that values community, and that's something I've always tried to represent on and off the court," said Ryan Mela, sophomore guard at Providence College. "I'm excited to be part of their team and connect with fans in Providence this season."

Mela made an immediate impact during his freshman year at Providence, earning BIG EAST Freshman of the Week honors twice and a spot on the BIG EAST All-Freshman Team. He posted standout performances throughout the 2024-25 season, including a 15-rebound game versus Butler and a double-double against Xavier. Prior to joining the Friars, Mela starred at The Newman School in Boston, where he averaged 19 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 3.3 steals per game and earned All-NEPSAC AAA First Team honors. A two-time MetroWest MVP at Natick High School, he once scored a career-high 42 points in a single game and helped lead Middlesex Magic to a UAA Circuit Championship.

110 Grill's Providence location remains a popular destination for modern American cuisine, known for its expansive menu and commitment to allergy-friendly dining. With the flexibility to prepare the entire menu gluten-free, the restaurant is a favorite for locals, students, and visitors alike.

