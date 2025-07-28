Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Analysten in diesem veganen Gamechanger viel mehr sehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2025 16:02 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

110 Grill Announces New Athlete Partnership with Providence College Friar Ryan Mela

Local Basketball Standout and Sophomore Friar Joins Brand's Continued Support of College Athletics

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / 110 Grill®, the fastest growing allergy-friendly restaurant brand in New England, announced today a new NIL partnership with Providence College sophomore guard Ryan Mela, in collaboration with the Friar Family Collective. A native of Natick, Mass., Mela is the latest rising star to join 110 Grill's growing roster of athlete ambassadors in the Providence market.

This alliance follows in the footsteps of past partnerships with standout Friars Jayden Pierre (2024), Devin Carter (2023), and Jared Bynum (2022), and underscores the brand's commitment to uplifting young talent from the region.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ryan to the 110 Grill family," said Rob Luzzi, Senior Director of Marketing at RAVentures. "As a Massachusetts native and one of the most exciting new players to watch at Providence, Ryan represents the values of hard work, community, and excellence that we strive to embody. We can't wait to introduce him to our guests and Friars fans in Providence."

"Partnering with 110 Grill means a lot to me because it's a brand that values community, and that's something I've always tried to represent on and off the court," said Ryan Mela, sophomore guard at Providence College. "I'm excited to be part of their team and connect with fans in Providence this season."

Mela made an immediate impact during his freshman year at Providence, earning BIG EAST Freshman of the Week honors twice and a spot on the BIG EAST All-Freshman Team. He posted standout performances throughout the 2024-25 season, including a 15-rebound game versus Butler and a double-double against Xavier. Prior to joining the Friars, Mela starred at The Newman School in Boston, where he averaged 19 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 3.3 steals per game and earned All-NEPSAC AAA First Team honors. A two-time MetroWest MVP at Natick High School, he once scored a career-high 42 points in a single game and helped lead Middlesex Magic to a UAA Circuit Championship.

110 Grill's Providence location remains a popular destination for modern American cuisine, known for its expansive menu and commitment to allergy-friendly dining. With the flexibility to prepare the entire menu gluten-free, the restaurant is a favorite for locals, students, and visitors alike.

About 110 Grill

110 Grill® is the fastest growing restaurant brand in New England. With 40 locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island, 110 Grill is recognized as one of the top allergy-friendly restaurant brands in the United States by AllergyEats and the best Gluten Free Multi-Unit Restaurant by New Hampshire Magazine. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2014, 110 Grill is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. For more information about 110 Grill, please visit www.110grill.com.

###

Media Contact:

Eric Montague
Sleek Machine for RAVentures® Hospitality Group
eric@sleekmachine.com
508-527-3312

SOURCE: 110 Grill



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/110-grill-announces-new-athlete-partnership-with-providence-college-fria-1053463

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.