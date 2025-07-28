Meridian, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTCID: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI - the Subsidiary), innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, announces Major Milestone: ZERO-RADIATION 'Passive Portal Security Scan' Successfully Completes DHS Testing.

The Company achieved a significant Milestone with its proprietary ZERO-RADIATION 'Passive Portal' Security Scan system. The system has successfully completed extensive evaluation at the National Urban Security Technology Laboratory (NUSTL), a division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In-House Summary Report available from: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com.

As part of the SAVER (System Assessment and Validation for Emergency Responders) program, over 500 operational scenario scans were conducted, demonstrating the system's reliability and performance under rigorous conditions. This validation marks a critical step forward for DTII and positions the company for accelerated growth.

With this validation in place, DTII is now engaged in advanced discussions with organizations across multiple sectors and geographies. The Passive Portal is the only ZERO-RADIATION Walk-Through security scanner of its kind on the market today, offering a groundbreaking alternative to traditional scanning technologies.

We believe DTII offers exceptional and unique value to investors through our innovative technology, growing global interest, and long-term vision. Our focus is now squarely on scaling operations both nationally and internationally, expanding market reach, and continuing to develop cutting-edge solutions for the global security industry.

About DTII:

Defense Technologies International Corp. is a security technology company dedicated to developing and marketing advanced, safe, and efficient scanning technologies for use in schools, public venues, and sensitive infrastructure.

Its subsidiary Passive Security Scan, Inc. manufactures and distributes

The Passive Portal

A ZERO-RADIATION - Harmless Walk-Through Weapons Detector.

and

The EBT Station (Elevated Body Temperature) - Contact Tracing - Mask Compliance.

General Information: http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com

Details on the Products: http://www.passivesecurityscan.com

Photos / Videos:https://passivesecurityscan.com/gallery/

"I am very pleased with the excellent outlook for the short- and long-term future of our Company, supported with the very successful testing by the Department of Homeland Security," says Eric Forrest, President Passive Security Scan Inc.

"I am delighted that the successful week-long testing and assessment of our Passive Portal by the US Government is bringing results and is increasing our Marketing and Sales opportunities. I look to a very successful 2025," says Merrill W. Moses, President of Defense Technologies International Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements. This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements.

