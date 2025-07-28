The Windy Plains Renewable Energy Park will deploy approximately 197 turbines for 1,400 MW of wind capacity alongside 500 MW/2,000 MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS). From ESS News The Windy Plains Renewable Energy Park will deploy approximately 197 turbines for 1,400 MW of wind capacity Irish renewables developer DP Energy unveiled plans for the Windy Plains Renewable Energy Park, a 1,400 MW wind farm co-located with a 500 MW/2,000 MWh BESS, in the state of Queensland, Australia. The exact location is about 40 km southeast of Julia Creek, in the far inland, somewhat close to the mining ...

