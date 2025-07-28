Siemens Healthineers Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North America Company of the Year Award for Excellence in Advanced Visualization Applications

Recognized for delivering diagnostic innovation, workflow efficiency, and enterprise imaging leadership through advanced visualization solutions

SAN ANTONIO, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Siemens Healthineers has been awarded the 2025 North America Company of the Year Recognition in the advanced visualization applications industry for its outstanding achievements in diagnostic innovation, seamless platform integration, and customer impact. This recognition underscores Siemens Healthineers' market leadership in transforming medical imaging with intelligent automation, scalable technology, and end-to-end workflow solutions. Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: visionary innovation and customer impact. Siemens Healthineers excelled in both, demonstrating a compelling ability to align long-term product development with the evolving demands of healthcare systems while executing consistently across complex, high-stakes clinical environments. "By continuously translating real-world insights into high-performing solutions, Siemens Healthineers maintains its reputation as a preferred partner across global health systems," said Anantharaman Viswanathan, Research Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a focused growth strategy centered on organic development, digital innovation, and deep customer partnerships, Siemens Healthineers shapes the future of advanced visualization (AV) by delivering scalable, integrated platforms that enhance diagnostic confidence and operational agility. The company's sustained investment in intelligent imaging software and adaptive workflow integration has enabled it to lead in a sector increasingly defined by complexity, interoperability, and performance at scale.

At the core of Siemens Healthineers' AV leadership is its syngo.via platform, which powers disease-specific, multi-modality applications for specialties such as radiology, oncology, neurology, and cardiology. Seamlessly integrated with the company's enterprise imaging backbone, Syngo Carbon, syngo.via offers 3D and 4D visualization, AI-enabled segmentation, and robust quantitative analysis-all designed to empower clinicians to make fast and accurate decisions across the care continuum. The interoperability and modularity of this ecosystem distinguish it from fragmented solutions, allowing healthcare providers to standardize diagnostics, streamline data continuity, and reduce variability in interpretation.

Innovation extends beyond clinical tools to include Siemens Healthineers' delivery model. Unlike competitors that rely on external acquisitions, the company offers a fully homegrown ecosystem, engineered for consistency, security, and adaptability. Shared digital workspaces enable multi-site collaboration, ensuring that radiologists, referring physicians, and entire care teams can access and interpret imaging results regardless of location. These collaborative capabilities are further supported by structured reporting tools and embedded clinical decision support, which help unify diagnostic standards and promote evidence-based practice.

"We are honored to receive Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Award, which reflects our team's commitment to delivering meaningful innovation that drives clinical impact. Our advanced visualization portfolio empowers care teams with the tools they need to make efficient, more confident decisions across the entire patient journey," said Marcus da Silva, Head of Clinical and Efficiency Portfolio at Siemens Healthineers. "This recognition reinforces our mission to support health systems with scalable, intelligent solutions that enable better outcomes without compromise.

The company's commitment to implementation excellence is equally compelling. Siemens Healthineers provides structured onboarding that aligns with each organization's infrastructure and workflow. Built-in education modules, role-specific training, and ongoing professional development ensure rapid user adoption and reduce technical overhead. By aligning its technology with how clinicians work, the company drives high utilization efficiency and long-term system value.

Frost & Sullivan commends Siemens Healthineers for raising the bar in advanced visualization. By unifying clinical, operational, and financial priorities through a user-centric design philosophy, the company enables healthcare organizations to deliver improved patient outcomes-without compromise.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 72,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €22.4 billion. Further information is available at: www.siemens-healthineers.com.

