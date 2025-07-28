Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Analysten in diesem veganen Gamechanger viel mehr sehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q2R4 | ISIN: MHY7388L1039 | Ticker-Symbol: SBL
Tradegate
25.07.25 | 16:00
3,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAFE BULKERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAFE BULKERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5803,62016:38
3,5803,62016:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2025 15:06 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Sale of a 2007-Built Kamsarmax Class Dry-bulk Vessel

MONACO, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the Company) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that it has entered into an agreement for the sale of MV Pedhoulas Leader, a 2007 Japanese-built, Kamsarmax class, dry-bulk vessel, at a gross sale price of $12.5 million and forward delivery date between August and October 2025.

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company, commented: "As part of our fleet renewal strategy, we have sold one of our oldest vessels, having achieved the targeted sale price. Our Company has on order six modern energy-efficient vessels, four of which will be delivered to us within 2026.''

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world's largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company's common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols "SB", "SB.PR.C" and "SB.PR.D", respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, business disruptions due to natural disasters or other events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for dry-bulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates, changes in TCE rates, changes in fuel prices, risks associated with operations outside the United States, general domestic and international political conditions, tariffs imposed as a result of trade war and trade protectionism, uncertainty in the banking sector and other related market volatility, disruption of shipping routes due to political events, risks associated with vessel construction and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertakings to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Company Contact:
Dr. Loukas Barmparis
President
Safe Bulkers, Inc.
Tel.: +30 2 111 888 400
Fax: +30 2 111 878 500
E-Mail: directors@safebulkers.com

Investor Relations / Media Contact:
Nicolas Bornozis, President Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536 New York, N.Y. 10169
Tel.: (212) 661-7566
Fax: (212) 661-7526
E-Mail: safebulkers@capitallink.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.