Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: More High-Grade Antimony Intersected

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY-CSE, K8J0-FSE) has reported additional high-grade antimony intersections in drilling at the Bald Hill Property in New Brunswick under option from Globex.

Highlights include the following:

Hole BH-25-05 returned 1.1% antimony (Sb) over 14.5 metres at a depth of 108.8 m to 123.3 m downhole.

Hole BH-25-08 returned 14.91% antimony (Sb) over 3.0 metres at a depth from 88.8 m to 91.8 m downhole including massive stibnite which returned 28.76% Sb over 1.7 metres.

Hole BH-25-09 returned 9.85% antimony (Sb) over 4.3 metres at a depth from 103.6 m to 107.9 m downhole including 18.19% Sb from 104.6 m to 106.4 m downhole.

The reported drill hole intersections are estimated to be between 75% to 80% of true width.

A total of 3,150 metres have been completed in the 2025 drill campaign. Assays are pending and are expected to be received in the next three to four weeks.

As reported in a press release dated July 16, 2025, Antimony Resources have completed 16 drill holes which have outlined mineralization over 400 metres of strike length with the mineralization remaining open both along strike and down dip. Over 1,500 samples were submitted for assay.

Previous reported drill results included from holes BH-25-03 and BH-25-04 which encountered respectively 2.76% Sb over 2.8 m from 78.2 m to 81.0 m and 4.17% Sb over 7.40 m from 106.6 m to 114.0m. Holes BH-25-01 and BH-25-02 were terminated short of the target and were redrilled by holes BH-25-08 and BH-25-09 which are subject of today's release of assays.

Shareholders may access the Antimony Resources press release by clicking here.

Needless to say, Globex is very pleased by the drill results to date and looks forward to additional assays being received.

Location of the drill holes and surface occurrences - Antimony Resources





This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

