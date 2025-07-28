Anzeige
WKN: A403XG | ISIN: KYG2124G1203 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.07.25 | 15:30
1,300 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
RIDGETECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIDGETECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ridgetech, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgetech, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDGT) ("Ridgetech" or the "Company"), a wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Mr. Frank Zhao, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Ridgetech, commented, "We are pleased to present a relatively stable revenue outcome for fiscal year 2025, a year marked by significant transformation for the Company. During this period, we divested our retail pharmacy business and acquired Ridgeline and its subsidiary, Allright (Hangzhou) Internet Technology Co. Ltd ("Allright"), marking our strategic expansion into both online and offline wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China.

This move reflects our commitment to shift our resources focus onto the wholesale pharmaceutical sector, aligning with the evolving landscape and intensifying competition in China's healthcare industry. We believe Allright's broad and growing online and offline distribution network will rapidly become an indispensable contributor to our revenue and open up new business opportunities through its multiple platforms.

Despite the scale of change in fiscal year 2025, we maintained stable total revenue of approximately US$120 million, while securing healthy profit margins across both our offline wholesale operations and online platforms. Notably, revenue from Allright's own and third-party online platforms -- only reflecting activity from March 2025 following our acquisition on February 28, 2025 -- already contributed nearly 1% of our total revenue, with a gross margin of 7.4%.

To support this strategic shift, we increased our investment in sales and marketing by 64.2%, primarily to build a stronger foundation for post-transformation growth.

Looking ahead, with the completion of our strategic transformation and continued progress in integrating our business segments and internal resources, we believe Ridgetech is now better positioned to drive long-term sustainable growth and deliver improved financial performance."

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary

In accordance with ASC 205, the Company has classified the historical retail operations, primarily conducted through Zhejiang Jiuxin Investment Management Co., Ltd. ("Jiuxin Investment") and its controlled entities, as discontinued operations and has re-presented prior periods accordingly. As a result, the comparative figures in this release reflect these adjustments and may differ from those previously reported.

  • Revenue was $119.97 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $123.99 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross profit was $3.84 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $4.88 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross margin was 3.2% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.9% for the same period of last year.
  • Net income was $10.20 million, or $1.84 per basic and diluted earnings per share, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of $4.23 million, or $2.93 per basic and diluted loss per share, for the same period of last year.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue decreased by $4.02 million, or 3.2%, to $119.97 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $123.99 million for the same period of last year.

Revenue from offline wholesale decreased by $5.13 million, or 4.3%, to $118.86 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $123.99 million for the same period of last year. As a local wholesale distributor in pharmaceutical products, the Company's sales are limited to local and neighborhood regions. As the market became competitive, to keep reasonable profitability, the Company abandoned certain wholesales with low gross profit margin in the year ended March 31, 2025. As a result, the wholesale revenue declined.

Revenue from Online platform increased to $1.11 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from nil for the same period of last year. The increased figure reflects Allright's online platform revenue for the month of March, 2025. On February 28, 2025, the Company acquired Ridgeline and its subsidiary, Allright, which is a rapidly growing online and offline wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products such as health foods, cosmetics and daily necessities in China. Allright actively trades on popular online distribution platforms nationwide. Through these online platforms, the Company sell various medical products to retail pharmacies, clinics and other vendors across the country. Allright also has its own online distribution platform.

Gross profit and gross margin

Total cost of goods sold decreased to $116.13 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $119.12 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit decreased by $1.04 million, or 21.3%, to $3.84 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $4.88 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 3.2% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from 3.9% for the same period of last year.

Gross margins for offline wholesale and online platform were 3.2% and 7.4%, respectively, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to gross margins for offline wholesale and online platform of 3.9% and nil%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Income (Loss) from operations

Sales and marketing expenses increased by $0.60 million, or 64.2%, to $1.53 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $0.93 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in drug distribution service fee. Overall, such expenses as a percentage of the Company's revenue were 1.3% and 0.8% respectively, for the years ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $8,158, or 0.2%, to $3.34 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $3.35 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the decrease in warehousing management fee, offset by the increase in exchange loss of approximately $0.51 million. Such expenses as a percentage of revenue increased for the year ended March 31, 2025 to 2.8% from 2.7% for the same period a year ago. In the year ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded approximately $0.52 million in warehousing management fee as compared to approximately of $0.99 million in warehousing management fee in the year ended March 31, 2024.

Loss from operations was $1.04 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to income from operations of $0.60 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was (0.9)% and 0.5% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Net loss from continuing operations

Net loss from continuing operations was $1.45 million and $0.79 million in the years ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

Net income (loss)

Net income was $10.20 million, or $1.84 per basic and diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of $4.23 million, or $2.93 per basic and diluted loss per share for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $12.78 million, compared to $2.30 million as of March 31, 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.25 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $3.16 million for the same period of last year. The change is primarily attributable to an increase in other payables and accrued liabilities of $27.88 million, an increase in accounts receivable of $11.84 million and an increase in net income (loss) of $14.43 million, offset by a decrease in accounts payable of $27.13 million, a decrease in other receivable of $11.09 million and a decrease in gain of divestiture of Jiuxin Investment of $15.76 million.

Net cash used in investing activities was $18.14 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2.04 million for the same period of last year. The change is primarily attributable to divestiture of Jiuxin Investment.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $1.51 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $8.00 million for the same period of last year. The change is primarily due to proceeds from equity and debt financing and change in notes payables issued to Hangzhou United Bank.

About Ridgetech, Inc.

Ridgetech, Inc., formerly known as China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ("Ridgetech" or the "Company"), is a growing online and offline wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in China. Ridgetech actively trades on popular online distribution platforms nationwide and has its own online distribution platform. The Company believes that trading on these platforms offers greater opportunities to distribute pharmaceutical products nationwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.ridgetch.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements usually, but not always, contain the words "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," or similar expressions, or the negative of those words and expressions, as well as statements in future tense. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's ability to secure additional funding, execute its business strategy, and respond to changing market conditions; fluctuations in operating results; the Company's ability to maintain and grow its distribution platforms and customer base; the Company's dependence on key customers; the effectiveness of marketing and business development efforts; the integration of acquired businesses, technologies, or assets; intensifying competition within the pharmaceutical and healthcare distribution industry; evolving government regulations and macro-economic conditions in China and globally; its ability to attract, hire, and retain qualified management and employees; and the adequacy of its intellectual property protection. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or publicly announce revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Company Contact:

Frank Zhao
Chief Financial Officer
+86-571-88077108
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Tina Xiao
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
+1-646-932-7242
[email protected]

RIDGETECH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




March 31,



March 31,




2025



2024


ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents


$

12,779,781



$

2,297,256


Restricted cash



5,761,294




1,988,710


Trade accounts receivables



27,811,813




6,014,511


Inventories



9,758,071




9,076,734


Other receivables, net



2,419,671




218,765


Advances to suppliers



433,140




182,075


Due from related parties



-




19,737


Other current assets



745,477




-


Current assets of discontinued operations



-




49,884,574


Total current assets



59,709,247




69,682,362











NON-CURRENT ASSETS









Property and equipment, net



8,931




8,377


Intangible assets, net



3,302,961




1,276,737


Goodwill



1,463,733




-


Non-current assets of discontinued operations



-




24,089,614


Total non-current assets



4,775,625




25,374,728


Total assets


$

64,484,872



$

95,057,090











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES









Accounts payable


$

19,666,664



$

30,576,909


Notes payable



10,386,612




6,594,442


Other payables



2,319,139




592,876


Due to related parties



2,130




2,140


Customer deposits



264,068




174,138


Taxes payable



1,521,546




543,081


Accrued liabilities



196,210




197,199


Current liabilities of discontinued operations



-




35,679,310


Total current liabilities



34,356,369




74,360,095











NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES









Deferred tax liabilities



492,121




-


Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations



-




6,403,858


Total non-current liabilities



492,121




6,403,858


Total liabilities



34,848,490




80,763,953











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Ordinary shares; $0.24 par value; 36,000,000,000 shares authorized;
5,855,009 and 1,743,362 shares issued and outstanding as of
March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively



1,405,202




418,407


Preferred shares; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil
issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024



-




-


Additional paid-in capital



91,743,163




86,413,978


Statutory reserves



-




1,309,109


Accumulated deficit



(63,312,779)




(73,507,246)


Accumulated other comprehensive income



(199,204)




1,005,762


Total shareholders' equity attributed to Ridgetech



29,636,382




15,640,010


Noncontrolling interests



-




(1,346,873)


Total shareholders' equity



29,636,382




14,293,137


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

64,484,872



$

95,057,090


RIDGETECH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)




For the years ended
March 31,




2025



2024



2023


REVENUES, NET


$

119,971,638



$

123,994,053



$

120,199,193















COST OF GOODS SOLD



116,132,823




119,115,636




116,597,751















GROSS PROFIT



3,838,815




4,878,417




3,601,442















SELLING EXPENSES



1,534,200




934,223




1,266,025


GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES



3,339,954




3,348,112




5,137,741


STOCK BASED COMPENSATION



-




-




10,360,000


TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES



4,874,154




4,282,335




16,763,766















INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS



(1,035,339)




596,082




(13,162,324)















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):













INTEREST INCOME



92,834




197,763




31,582


INVESTMENT LOSS



-




(1,607,537)




(2,402,376)


OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)



(8,155)




(13,377)




92,358















LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(950,660)




(827,069)




(15,440,760)















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



503,524




(41,363)




394,541


NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



(1,454,184)




(785,706)




(15,835,301)


NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS,
NET OF TAXES



(4,103,718)




(3,448,536)




(5,303,476)


GAIN OF DIVESTITURE JIUXIN INVESTMENT



15,757,753




-




-


NET GAIN(LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED
OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX



11,654,035




(3,448,536)




(5,303,476)















NET INCOME (LOSS)



10,199,851




(4,234,242)




(21,138,777)















LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST



5,384




(14)




(252)















NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
RIDGETECH, INC.



10,194,467




(4,234,228)




(21,138,525)


NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
RIDGETECH, INC. FROM CONTINUING
OPERATIONS



(1,454,184)




(785,706)




(15,835,301)


NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
RIDGETECH, INC. FROM DISCONTINUED
OPERATIONS



11,648,651




(3,448,522)




(5,303,224)















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS













FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
ADJUSTMENTS



(1,204,966)




(729,373)




(2,617,857)


COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



8,994,885




(4,963,615)




(23,756,634)















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES:













Basic



5,543,118




1,444,263




509,828


Diluted



5,543,118




1,444,263




509,828















INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:













Basic


$

1.84



$

(2.93)



$

(41.46)


Diluted


$

1.84



$

(2.93)



$

(41.46)


RIDGETECH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




For the years ended
March 31,




2025



2024



2023


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:










Net loss


$

10,199,851



$

(4,234,242)



$

(21,138,777)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



1,137,240




790,449




718,002


Bad debt direct write-off and provision and reversal



85,642




(249,257)




7,579,886


Amortization of right-of-use assets



4,879,012




4,594,172




-


Loss from disposal of property and equipment



-




107,251




-


Gain of divestiture Jiuxin Investment



(15,757,753)




-




-


Deferred tax expenses(benefits)



(29,822)










Share-based compensation



-




-




10,360,000


Investment loss



-




1,607,537




2,402,376


Change in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



10,040,414




(1,804,440)




(2,531,755)


Notes receivable



(29,271)




19,943




(20,861)


Inventories and biological assets



405,822




(1,699,621)




(522,550)


Other receivables



(11,758,658)




(672,830)




(958,671)


Advances to suppliers



(341,702)




(839,221)




201,984


Long term deposit



(1,361,613)




(132,568)




589,653


Other current assets



-




19,076




331,426


Other noncurrent assets



(359,114)




69,539




(30,483)


Amount due from related parties



-




(317,828)




-


Accounts payable



(21,128,762)




6,002,186




1,765,488


Other payables and accrued liabilities



28,752,570




868,975




(1,426,829)


Customer deposits



(162,940)




(144,761)




(1,035,456)


Taxes payable



1,314,644




(948,277)




433,054


Operating lease liabilities



(4,637,790)




(6,191,522)




-


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



1,247,770




(3,155,439)




(3,283,513)















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Acquisition of equipment and building



(155,360)




(330,677)




(118,272)


Investment in a joint venture



-




(1,116,212)




(4,379)


Purchases of intangible assets



-




(66,973)




(12,774)


Additions to leasehold improvements



(459,907)




(525,988)




(180,672)


Acquisition of Ridgeline, net of cash acquired



4,833,439




-




-


Divestiture Jiuxin Investment, net of cash disposed



(22,353,250)




-




-


Net cash used in investing activities



(18,135,078)




(2,039,850)




(316,097)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from short-term bank loan



-




1,116,212




-


Repayment of short-term bank loan



(277,266)




(837,159)




-


Repayment of third parties loan



-




-




(1,811,558)


Proceeds from notes payable



51,689,531




56,875,403




57,965,013


Repayment of notes payable



(56,365,693)




(52,997,171)




(60,273,598)


Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants in private
placements



7,633,000




2,589,600




7,325,000


Proceeds from other payable-related parties



325,784




1,257,406




43,785


Repayment of other payable-related parties



(1,499,764)




-




(882,486)


Net cash provided by financing activities



1,505,592




8,004,291




2,366,156















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH



1,048,620




(1,505,475)




(2,535,479)















DECREASE (INCREASE) IN CASH AND CASH
EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



(14,333,096)




1,303,527




(3,768,933)


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND
RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year



32,874,171




31,570,644




35,339,577


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND
RESTRICTED CASH, end of year


$

18,541,075



$

32,874,171



$

31,570,644















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW
INFORMATION:













Cash paid for income taxes


$

137,456



$

149,023



$

63,668


Cash paid for interest



6,289




13,604




64,943















NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:













Cashless exercise of warrants


$

-



$

-



$

135,118


Issuance of shares for acquisition of subsidiaries



3,582,250




-




-


Cancellation of shares for disposal of subsidiaries



4,102,848




-




-


(a)


The cash flows related to discontinued operations have not been segregated. Accordingly, the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows include the results of continuing and discontinued operations.

SOURCE Ridgetech, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
