Ridgetech, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgetech, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDGT) ("Ridgetech" or the "Company"), a wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Mr. Frank Zhao, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Ridgetech, commented, "We are pleased to present a relatively stable revenue outcome for fiscal year 2025, a year marked by significant transformation for the Company. During this period, we divested our retail pharmacy business and acquired Ridgeline and its subsidiary, Allright (Hangzhou) Internet Technology Co. Ltd ("Allright"), marking our strategic expansion into both online and offline wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China.

This move reflects our commitment to shift our resources focus onto the wholesale pharmaceutical sector, aligning with the evolving landscape and intensifying competition in China's healthcare industry. We believe Allright's broad and growing online and offline distribution network will rapidly become an indispensable contributor to our revenue and open up new business opportunities through its multiple platforms.

Despite the scale of change in fiscal year 2025, we maintained stable total revenue of approximately US$120 million, while securing healthy profit margins across both our offline wholesale operations and online platforms. Notably, revenue from Allright's own and third-party online platforms -- only reflecting activity from March 2025 following our acquisition on February 28, 2025 -- already contributed nearly 1% of our total revenue, with a gross margin of 7.4%.

To support this strategic shift, we increased our investment in sales and marketing by 64.2%, primarily to build a stronger foundation for post-transformation growth.

Looking ahead, with the completion of our strategic transformation and continued progress in integrating our business segments and internal resources, we believe Ridgetech is now better positioned to drive long-term sustainable growth and deliver improved financial performance."

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary

In accordance with ASC 205, the Company has classified the historical retail operations, primarily conducted through Zhejiang Jiuxin Investment Management Co., Ltd. ("Jiuxin Investment") and its controlled entities, as discontinued operations and has re-presented prior periods accordingly. As a result, the comparative figures in this release reflect these adjustments and may differ from those previously reported.

Revenue was $119.97 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $123.99 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit was $3.84 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $4.88 million for the same period of last year.

Gross margin was 3.2% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.9% for the same period of last year.

Net income was $10.20 million, or $1.84 per basic and diluted earnings per share, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of $4.23 million, or $2.93 per basic and diluted loss per share, for the same period of last year.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue decreased by $4.02 million, or 3.2%, to $119.97 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $123.99 million for the same period of last year.

Revenue from offline wholesale decreased by $5.13 million, or 4.3%, to $118.86 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $123.99 million for the same period of last year. As a local wholesale distributor in pharmaceutical products, the Company's sales are limited to local and neighborhood regions. As the market became competitive, to keep reasonable profitability, the Company abandoned certain wholesales with low gross profit margin in the year ended March 31, 2025. As a result, the wholesale revenue declined.

Revenue from Online platform increased to $1.11 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from nil for the same period of last year. The increased figure reflects Allright's online platform revenue for the month of March, 2025. On February 28, 2025, the Company acquired Ridgeline and its subsidiary, Allright, which is a rapidly growing online and offline wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products such as health foods, cosmetics and daily necessities in China. Allright actively trades on popular online distribution platforms nationwide. Through these online platforms, the Company sell various medical products to retail pharmacies, clinics and other vendors across the country. Allright also has its own online distribution platform.

Gross profit and gross margin

Total cost of goods sold decreased to $116.13 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $119.12 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit decreased by $1.04 million, or 21.3%, to $3.84 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $4.88 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 3.2% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from 3.9% for the same period of last year.

Gross margins for offline wholesale and online platform were 3.2% and 7.4%, respectively, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to gross margins for offline wholesale and online platform of 3.9% and nil%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Income (Loss) from operations

Sales and marketing expenses increased by $0.60 million, or 64.2%, to $1.53 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $0.93 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in drug distribution service fee. Overall, such expenses as a percentage of the Company's revenue were 1.3% and 0.8% respectively, for the years ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $8,158, or 0.2%, to $3.34 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $3.35 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the decrease in warehousing management fee, offset by the increase in exchange loss of approximately $0.51 million. Such expenses as a percentage of revenue increased for the year ended March 31, 2025 to 2.8% from 2.7% for the same period a year ago. In the year ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded approximately $0.52 million in warehousing management fee as compared to approximately of $0.99 million in warehousing management fee in the year ended March 31, 2024.

Loss from operations was $1.04 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to income from operations of $0.60 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was (0.9)% and 0.5% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Net loss from continuing operations

Net loss from continuing operations was $1.45 million and $0.79 million in the years ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

Net income (loss)

Net income was $10.20 million, or $1.84 per basic and diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of $4.23 million, or $2.93 per basic and diluted loss per share for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $12.78 million, compared to $2.30 million as of March 31, 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.25 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $3.16 million for the same period of last year. The change is primarily attributable to an increase in other payables and accrued liabilities of $27.88 million, an increase in accounts receivable of $11.84 million and an increase in net income (loss) of $14.43 million, offset by a decrease in accounts payable of $27.13 million, a decrease in other receivable of $11.09 million and a decrease in gain of divestiture of Jiuxin Investment of $15.76 million.

Net cash used in investing activities was $18.14 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2.04 million for the same period of last year. The change is primarily attributable to divestiture of Jiuxin Investment.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $1.51 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $8.00 million for the same period of last year. The change is primarily due to proceeds from equity and debt financing and change in notes payables issued to Hangzhou United Bank.

About Ridgetech, Inc.

Ridgetech, Inc., formerly known as China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ("Ridgetech" or the "Company"), is a growing online and offline wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in China. Ridgetech actively trades on popular online distribution platforms nationwide and has its own online distribution platform. The Company believes that trading on these platforms offers greater opportunities to distribute pharmaceutical products nationwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.ridgetch.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements usually, but not always, contain the words "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," or similar expressions, or the negative of those words and expressions, as well as statements in future tense. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's ability to secure additional funding, execute its business strategy, and respond to changing market conditions; fluctuations in operating results; the Company's ability to maintain and grow its distribution platforms and customer base; the Company's dependence on key customers; the effectiveness of marketing and business development efforts; the integration of acquired businesses, technologies, or assets; intensifying competition within the pharmaceutical and healthcare distribution industry; evolving government regulations and macro-economic conditions in China and globally; its ability to attract, hire, and retain qualified management and employees; and the adequacy of its intellectual property protection. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or publicly announce revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Company Contact:

Frank Zhao

Chief Financial Officer

+86-571-88077108

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Tina Xiao

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

+1-646-932-7242

[email protected]

RIDGETECH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31,



March 31,





2025



2024

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,779,781



$ 2,297,256

Restricted cash



5,761,294





1,988,710

Trade accounts receivables



27,811,813





6,014,511

Inventories



9,758,071





9,076,734

Other receivables, net



2,419,671





218,765

Advances to suppliers



433,140





182,075

Due from related parties



-





19,737

Other current assets



745,477





-

Current assets of discontinued operations



-





49,884,574

Total current assets



59,709,247





69,682,362



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Property and equipment, net



8,931





8,377

Intangible assets, net



3,302,961





1,276,737

Goodwill



1,463,733





-

Non-current assets of discontinued operations



-





24,089,614

Total non-current assets



4,775,625





25,374,728

Total assets

$ 64,484,872



$ 95,057,090



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accounts payable

$ 19,666,664



$ 30,576,909

Notes payable



10,386,612





6,594,442

Other payables



2,319,139





592,876

Due to related parties



2,130





2,140

Customer deposits



264,068





174,138

Taxes payable



1,521,546





543,081

Accrued liabilities



196,210





197,199

Current liabilities of discontinued operations



-





35,679,310

Total current liabilities



34,356,369





74,360,095



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















Deferred tax liabilities



492,121





-

Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations



-





6,403,858

Total non-current liabilities



492,121





6,403,858

Total liabilities



34,848,490





80,763,953



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Ordinary shares; $0.24 par value; 36,000,000,000 shares authorized;

5,855,009 and 1,743,362 shares issued and outstanding as of

March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively



1,405,202





418,407

Preferred shares; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil

issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



91,743,163





86,413,978

Statutory reserves



-





1,309,109

Accumulated deficit



(63,312,779)





(73,507,246)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(199,204)





1,005,762

Total shareholders' equity attributed to Ridgetech



29,636,382





15,640,010

Noncontrolling interests



-





(1,346,873)

Total shareholders' equity



29,636,382





14,293,137

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 64,484,872



$ 95,057,090



RIDGETECH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





For the years ended

March 31,





2025



2024



2023

REVENUES, NET

$ 119,971,638



$ 123,994,053



$ 120,199,193



























COST OF GOODS SOLD



116,132,823





119,115,636





116,597,751



























GROSS PROFIT



3,838,815





4,878,417





3,601,442



























SELLING EXPENSES



1,534,200





934,223





1,266,025

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES



3,339,954





3,348,112





5,137,741

STOCK BASED COMPENSATION



-





-





10,360,000

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES



4,874,154





4,282,335





16,763,766



























INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS



(1,035,339)





596,082





(13,162,324)



























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):























INTEREST INCOME



92,834





197,763





31,582

INVESTMENT LOSS



-





(1,607,537)





(2,402,376)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)



(8,155)





(13,377)





92,358



























LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(950,660)





(827,069)





(15,440,760)



























PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



503,524





(41,363)





394,541

NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



(1,454,184)





(785,706)





(15,835,301)

NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS,

NET OF TAXES



(4,103,718)





(3,448,536)





(5,303,476)

GAIN OF DIVESTITURE JIUXIN INVESTMENT



15,757,753





-





-

NET GAIN(LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED

OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX



11,654,035





(3,448,536)





(5,303,476)



























NET INCOME (LOSS)



10,199,851





(4,234,242)





(21,138,777)



























LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST



5,384





(14)





(252)



























NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

RIDGETECH, INC.



10,194,467





(4,234,228)





(21,138,525)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

RIDGETECH, INC. FROM CONTINUING

OPERATIONS



(1,454,184)





(785,706)





(15,835,301)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

RIDGETECH, INC. FROM DISCONTINUED

OPERATIONS



11,648,651





(3,448,522)





(5,303,224)



























OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS























FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

ADJUSTMENTS



(1,204,966)





(729,373)





(2,617,857)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



8,994,885





(4,963,615)





(23,756,634)



























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES:























Basic



5,543,118





1,444,263





509,828

Diluted



5,543,118





1,444,263





509,828



























INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:























Basic

$ 1.84



$ (2.93)



$ (41.46)

Diluted

$ 1.84



$ (2.93)



$ (41.46)



RIDGETECH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the years ended

March 31,





2025



2024



2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net loss

$ 10,199,851



$ (4,234,242)



$ (21,138,777)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



1,137,240





790,449





718,002

Bad debt direct write-off and provision and reversal



85,642





(249,257)





7,579,886

Amortization of right-of-use assets



4,879,012





4,594,172





-

Loss from disposal of property and equipment



-





107,251





-

Gain of divestiture Jiuxin Investment



(15,757,753)





-





-

Deferred tax expenses(benefits)



(29,822)

















Share-based compensation



-





-





10,360,000

Investment loss



-





1,607,537





2,402,376

Change in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable



10,040,414





(1,804,440)





(2,531,755)

Notes receivable



(29,271)





19,943





(20,861)

Inventories and biological assets



405,822





(1,699,621)





(522,550)

Other receivables



(11,758,658)





(672,830)





(958,671)

Advances to suppliers



(341,702)





(839,221)





201,984

Long term deposit



(1,361,613)





(132,568)





589,653

Other current assets



-





19,076





331,426

Other noncurrent assets



(359,114)





69,539





(30,483)

Amount due from related parties



-





(317,828)





-

Accounts payable



(21,128,762)





6,002,186





1,765,488

Other payables and accrued liabilities



28,752,570





868,975





(1,426,829)

Customer deposits



(162,940)





(144,761)





(1,035,456)

Taxes payable



1,314,644





(948,277)





433,054

Operating lease liabilities



(4,637,790)





(6,191,522)





-

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



1,247,770





(3,155,439)





(3,283,513)



























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:























Acquisition of equipment and building



(155,360)





(330,677)





(118,272)

Investment in a joint venture



-





(1,116,212)





(4,379)

Purchases of intangible assets



-





(66,973)





(12,774)

Additions to leasehold improvements



(459,907)





(525,988)





(180,672)

Acquisition of Ridgeline, net of cash acquired



4,833,439





-





-

Divestiture Jiuxin Investment, net of cash disposed



(22,353,250)





-





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(18,135,078)





(2,039,850)





(316,097)



























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:























Proceeds from short-term bank loan



-





1,116,212





-

Repayment of short-term bank loan



(277,266)





(837,159)





-

Repayment of third parties loan



-





-





(1,811,558)

Proceeds from notes payable



51,689,531





56,875,403





57,965,013

Repayment of notes payable



(56,365,693)





(52,997,171)





(60,273,598)

Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants in private

placements



7,633,000





2,589,600





7,325,000

Proceeds from other payable-related parties



325,784





1,257,406





43,785

Repayment of other payable-related parties



(1,499,764)





-





(882,486)

Net cash provided by financing activities



1,505,592





8,004,291





2,366,156



























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH



1,048,620





(1,505,475)





(2,535,479)



























DECREASE (INCREASE) IN CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



(14,333,096)





1,303,527





(3,768,933)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND

RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year



32,874,171





31,570,644





35,339,577

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND

RESTRICTED CASH, end of year

$ 18,541,075



$ 32,874,171



$ 31,570,644



























SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW

INFORMATION:























Cash paid for income taxes

$ 137,456



$ 149,023



$ 63,668

Cash paid for interest



6,289





13,604





64,943



























NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:























Cashless exercise of warrants

$ -



$ -



$ 135,118

Issuance of shares for acquisition of subsidiaries



3,582,250





-





-

Cancellation of shares for disposal of subsidiaries



4,102,848





-





-



(a)

The cash flows related to discontinued operations have not been segregated. Accordingly, the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows include the results of continuing and discontinued operations.

SOURCE Ridgetech, Inc.