Ridgetech, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgetech, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDGT) ("Ridgetech" or the "Company"), a wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
Mr. Frank Zhao, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Ridgetech, commented, "We are pleased to present a relatively stable revenue outcome for fiscal year 2025, a year marked by significant transformation for the Company. During this period, we divested our retail pharmacy business and acquired Ridgeline and its subsidiary, Allright (Hangzhou) Internet Technology Co. Ltd ("Allright"), marking our strategic expansion into both online and offline wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China.
This move reflects our commitment to shift our resources focus onto the wholesale pharmaceutical sector, aligning with the evolving landscape and intensifying competition in China's healthcare industry. We believe Allright's broad and growing online and offline distribution network will rapidly become an indispensable contributor to our revenue and open up new business opportunities through its multiple platforms.
Despite the scale of change in fiscal year 2025, we maintained stable total revenue of approximately US$120 million, while securing healthy profit margins across both our offline wholesale operations and online platforms. Notably, revenue from Allright's own and third-party online platforms -- only reflecting activity from March 2025 following our acquisition on February 28, 2025 -- already contributed nearly 1% of our total revenue, with a gross margin of 7.4%.
To support this strategic shift, we increased our investment in sales and marketing by 64.2%, primarily to build a stronger foundation for post-transformation growth.
Looking ahead, with the completion of our strategic transformation and continued progress in integrating our business segments and internal resources, we believe Ridgetech is now better positioned to drive long-term sustainable growth and deliver improved financial performance."
Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary
In accordance with ASC 205, the Company has classified the historical retail operations, primarily conducted through Zhejiang Jiuxin Investment Management Co., Ltd. ("Jiuxin Investment") and its controlled entities, as discontinued operations and has re-presented prior periods accordingly. As a result, the comparative figures in this release reflect these adjustments and may differ from those previously reported.
- Revenue was $119.97 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $123.99 million for the same period of last year.
- Gross profit was $3.84 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $4.88 million for the same period of last year.
- Gross margin was 3.2% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.9% for the same period of last year.
- Net income was $10.20 million, or $1.84 per basic and diluted earnings per share, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of $4.23 million, or $2.93 per basic and diluted loss per share, for the same period of last year.
Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
Revenue
Revenue decreased by $4.02 million, or 3.2%, to $119.97 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $123.99 million for the same period of last year.
Revenue from offline wholesale decreased by $5.13 million, or 4.3%, to $118.86 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $123.99 million for the same period of last year. As a local wholesale distributor in pharmaceutical products, the Company's sales are limited to local and neighborhood regions. As the market became competitive, to keep reasonable profitability, the Company abandoned certain wholesales with low gross profit margin in the year ended March 31, 2025. As a result, the wholesale revenue declined.
Revenue from Online platform increased to $1.11 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from nil for the same period of last year. The increased figure reflects Allright's online platform revenue for the month of March, 2025. On February 28, 2025, the Company acquired Ridgeline and its subsidiary, Allright, which is a rapidly growing online and offline wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products such as health foods, cosmetics and daily necessities in China. Allright actively trades on popular online distribution platforms nationwide. Through these online platforms, the Company sell various medical products to retail pharmacies, clinics and other vendors across the country. Allright also has its own online distribution platform.
Gross profit and gross margin
Total cost of goods sold decreased to $116.13 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $119.12 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit decreased by $1.04 million, or 21.3%, to $3.84 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $4.88 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 3.2% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from 3.9% for the same period of last year.
Gross margins for offline wholesale and online platform were 3.2% and 7.4%, respectively, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to gross margins for offline wholesale and online platform of 3.9% and nil%, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Income (Loss) from operations
Sales and marketing expenses increased by $0.60 million, or 64.2%, to $1.53 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $0.93 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in drug distribution service fee. Overall, such expenses as a percentage of the Company's revenue were 1.3% and 0.8% respectively, for the years ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.
General and administrative expenses decreased by $8,158, or 0.2%, to $3.34 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $3.35 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the decrease in warehousing management fee, offset by the increase in exchange loss of approximately $0.51 million. Such expenses as a percentage of revenue increased for the year ended March 31, 2025 to 2.8% from 2.7% for the same period a year ago. In the year ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded approximately $0.52 million in warehousing management fee as compared to approximately of $0.99 million in warehousing management fee in the year ended March 31, 2024.
Loss from operations was $1.04 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to income from operations of $0.60 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was (0.9)% and 0.5% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Net loss from continuing operations
Net loss from continuing operations was $1.45 million and $0.79 million in the years ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.
Net income (loss)
Net income was $10.20 million, or $1.84 per basic and diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of $4.23 million, or $2.93 per basic and diluted loss per share for the same period of last year.
Financial Condition
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $12.78 million, compared to $2.30 million as of March 31, 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.25 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $3.16 million for the same period of last year. The change is primarily attributable to an increase in other payables and accrued liabilities of $27.88 million, an increase in accounts receivable of $11.84 million and an increase in net income (loss) of $14.43 million, offset by a decrease in accounts payable of $27.13 million, a decrease in other receivable of $11.09 million and a decrease in gain of divestiture of Jiuxin Investment of $15.76 million.
Net cash used in investing activities was $18.14 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2.04 million for the same period of last year. The change is primarily attributable to divestiture of Jiuxin Investment.
Net cash provided by financing activities was $1.51 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $8.00 million for the same period of last year. The change is primarily due to proceeds from equity and debt financing and change in notes payables issued to Hangzhou United Bank.
About Ridgetech, Inc.
Ridgetech, Inc., formerly known as China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ("Ridgetech" or the "Company"), is a growing online and offline wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in China. Ridgetech actively trades on popular online distribution platforms nationwide and has its own online distribution platform. The Company believes that trading on these platforms offers greater opportunities to distribute pharmaceutical products nationwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.ridgetch.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements usually, but not always, contain the words "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," or similar expressions, or the negative of those words and expressions, as well as statements in future tense. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's ability to secure additional funding, execute its business strategy, and respond to changing market conditions; fluctuations in operating results; the Company's ability to maintain and grow its distribution platforms and customer base; the Company's dependence on key customers; the effectiveness of marketing and business development efforts; the integration of acquired businesses, technologies, or assets; intensifying competition within the pharmaceutical and healthcare distribution industry; evolving government regulations and macro-economic conditions in China and globally; its ability to attract, hire, and retain qualified management and employees; and the adequacy of its intellectual property protection. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or publicly announce revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.
For more information, please contact:
Company Contact:
Frank Zhao
Chief Financial Officer
+86-571-88077108
[email protected]
Investor Relations Contact:
Tina Xiao
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
+1-646-932-7242
[email protected]
RIDGETECH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,779,781
$
2,297,256
Restricted cash
5,761,294
1,988,710
Trade accounts receivables
27,811,813
6,014,511
Inventories
9,758,071
9,076,734
Other receivables, net
2,419,671
218,765
Advances to suppliers
433,140
182,075
Due from related parties
-
19,737
Other current assets
745,477
-
Current assets of discontinued operations
-
49,884,574
Total current assets
59,709,247
69,682,362
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
8,931
8,377
Intangible assets, net
3,302,961
1,276,737
Goodwill
1,463,733
-
Non-current assets of discontinued operations
-
24,089,614
Total non-current assets
4,775,625
25,374,728
Total assets
$
64,484,872
$
95,057,090
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
19,666,664
$
30,576,909
Notes payable
10,386,612
6,594,442
Other payables
2,319,139
592,876
Due to related parties
2,130
2,140
Customer deposits
264,068
174,138
Taxes payable
1,521,546
543,081
Accrued liabilities
196,210
197,199
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
-
35,679,310
Total current liabilities
34,356,369
74,360,095
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred tax liabilities
492,121
-
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations
-
6,403,858
Total non-current liabilities
492,121
6,403,858
Total liabilities
34,848,490
80,763,953
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary shares; $0.24 par value; 36,000,000,000 shares authorized;
1,405,202
418,407
Preferred shares; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
91,743,163
86,413,978
Statutory reserves
-
1,309,109
Accumulated deficit
(63,312,779)
(73,507,246)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(199,204)
1,005,762
Total shareholders' equity attributed to Ridgetech
29,636,382
15,640,010
Noncontrolling interests
-
(1,346,873)
Total shareholders' equity
29,636,382
14,293,137
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
64,484,872
$
95,057,090
RIDGETECH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
For the years ended
2025
2024
2023
REVENUES, NET
$
119,971,638
$
123,994,053
$
120,199,193
COST OF GOODS SOLD
116,132,823
119,115,636
116,597,751
GROSS PROFIT
3,838,815
4,878,417
3,601,442
SELLING EXPENSES
1,534,200
934,223
1,266,025
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
3,339,954
3,348,112
5,137,741
STOCK BASED COMPENSATION
-
-
10,360,000
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
4,874,154
4,282,335
16,763,766
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
(1,035,339)
596,082
(13,162,324)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):
INTEREST INCOME
92,834
197,763
31,582
INVESTMENT LOSS
-
(1,607,537)
(2,402,376)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
(8,155)
(13,377)
92,358
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(950,660)
(827,069)
(15,440,760)
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
503,524
(41,363)
394,541
NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(1,454,184)
(785,706)
(15,835,301)
NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS,
(4,103,718)
(3,448,536)
(5,303,476)
GAIN OF DIVESTITURE JIUXIN INVESTMENT
15,757,753
-
-
NET GAIN(LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED
11,654,035
(3,448,536)
(5,303,476)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
10,199,851
(4,234,242)
(21,138,777)
LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO
5,384
(14)
(252)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
10,194,467
(4,234,228)
(21,138,525)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
(1,454,184)
(785,706)
(15,835,301)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
11,648,651
(3,448,522)
(5,303,224)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
(1,204,966)
(729,373)
(2,617,857)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
8,994,885
(4,963,615)
(23,756,634)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES:
Basic
5,543,118
1,444,263
509,828
Diluted
5,543,118
1,444,263
509,828
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:
Basic
$
1.84
$
(2.93)
$
(41.46)
Diluted
$
1.84
$
(2.93)
$
(41.46)
RIDGETECH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the years ended
2025
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
10,199,851
$
(4,234,242)
$
(21,138,777)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
Depreciation and amortization
1,137,240
790,449
718,002
Bad debt direct write-off and provision and reversal
85,642
(249,257)
7,579,886
Amortization of right-of-use assets
4,879,012
4,594,172
-
Loss from disposal of property and equipment
-
107,251
-
Gain of divestiture Jiuxin Investment
(15,757,753)
-
-
Deferred tax expenses(benefits)
(29,822)
Share-based compensation
-
-
10,360,000
Investment loss
-
1,607,537
2,402,376
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
10,040,414
(1,804,440)
(2,531,755)
Notes receivable
(29,271)
19,943
(20,861)
Inventories and biological assets
405,822
(1,699,621)
(522,550)
Other receivables
(11,758,658)
(672,830)
(958,671)
Advances to suppliers
(341,702)
(839,221)
201,984
Long term deposit
(1,361,613)
(132,568)
589,653
Other current assets
-
19,076
331,426
Other noncurrent assets
(359,114)
69,539
(30,483)
Amount due from related parties
-
(317,828)
-
Accounts payable
(21,128,762)
6,002,186
1,765,488
Other payables and accrued liabilities
28,752,570
868,975
(1,426,829)
Customer deposits
(162,940)
(144,761)
(1,035,456)
Taxes payable
1,314,644
(948,277)
433,054
Operating lease liabilities
(4,637,790)
(6,191,522)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,247,770
(3,155,439)
(3,283,513)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Acquisition of equipment and building
(155,360)
(330,677)
(118,272)
Investment in a joint venture
-
(1,116,212)
(4,379)
Purchases of intangible assets
-
(66,973)
(12,774)
Additions to leasehold improvements
(459,907)
(525,988)
(180,672)
Acquisition of Ridgeline, net of cash acquired
4,833,439
-
-
Divestiture Jiuxin Investment, net of cash disposed
(22,353,250)
-
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(18,135,078)
(2,039,850)
(316,097)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from short-term bank loan
-
1,116,212
-
Repayment of short-term bank loan
(277,266)
(837,159)
-
Repayment of third parties loan
-
-
(1,811,558)
Proceeds from notes payable
51,689,531
56,875,403
57,965,013
Repayment of notes payable
(56,365,693)
(52,997,171)
(60,273,598)
Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants in private
7,633,000
2,589,600
7,325,000
Proceeds from other payable-related parties
325,784
1,257,406
43,785
Repayment of other payable-related parties
(1,499,764)
-
(882,486)
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,505,592
8,004,291
2,366,156
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH
1,048,620
(1,505,475)
(2,535,479)
DECREASE (INCREASE) IN CASH AND CASH
(14,333,096)
1,303,527
(3,768,933)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND
32,874,171
31,570,644
35,339,577
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND
$
18,541,075
$
32,874,171
$
31,570,644
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW
Cash paid for income taxes
$
137,456
$
149,023
$
63,668
Cash paid for interest
6,289
13,604
64,943
NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:
Cashless exercise of warrants
$
-
$
-
$
135,118
Issuance of shares for acquisition of subsidiaries
3,582,250
-
-
Cancellation of shares for disposal of subsidiaries
4,102,848
-
-
(a)
The cash flows related to discontinued operations have not been segregated. Accordingly, the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows include the results of continuing and discontinued operations.
