Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Lipari Mining Ltd. (Cboe CA: LML) (FSE: OY90) ("Lipari" or "the Company") is pleased to report production and sales results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 ("the Quarter" or "Q2-2025") from the Company's wholly-owned Braúna Diamond Mine in Brazil. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q2-2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Ore mined: 178,937 tonnes (Q2-2024: 16,477 tonnes)

Ore processed: 178,340 tonnes (Q2-2024: Nil - due to plant refurbishment)

Diamonds recovered: 23,021 carats (Q2-2024: Nil)

50 diamonds recovered weighing over 10 carats, with the two largest weighing 37 and 35 carats

Diamonds sold: 20,903 carats (Q2-2024: Nil)

Average diamond price achieved: $218/ct for total proceeds of $4,556,462 (Q2-2024: Nil sold)

Average recovered diamond grade: 13 cpht (Q2-2024: No processing)

Underground development: 294 m (Q2-2024: 735 m)

Ken Johnson, President and CEO of Lipari commented: "Q2 marked another step forward in the ramp-up of our Braúna underground operations, with total mine production up 5% when compared to Q1 of this year. Ore and waste mining both increased by 5%, reflecting improved operating efficiencies in the mine. On the processing side, throughput rose 3%, though diamond recoveries declined by 10% due to higher-than-expected external waste rock dilution. In response, we've implemented a number of operational changes aimed at improving ore selectivity. These include optimizing the burden and spacing of our long-hole uppers drilling pattern, reducing blasthole powder factors, and enhancing geological controls to ensure blast holes are confined to ore. We expect these adjustments will lead to improved ore quality and enhanced diamond recoveries in the coming quarters."

KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Three months ended

March 31 Three months ended

June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Underground Development Underground Development m 513 215 294 527 Mining Ore tonnes mined t 169,758 20,398 178,937 16,477 Waste tonnes mined t 44,933 55,770 47,466 364,341 Total tonnes mined t 214,691 80,722 226,403 380,818 Ore in stockpile at the end of the period t 34,468 78,680 32,657 95,156 Processing Dry ore tonnes processed td 173,443 82,450 178,340 - Diamonds recovered ct 25,291 3,980 23,021 - Average recovered diamond grade cpht 14.6 4.8 12.9 -



Q2-2025 Sales Results

During the Quarter, 23,021 carats of natural diamonds were sold for $4,556,462 (US$3,448,195), averaging $218 per carat (US$165 per carat). This compares to 25,524 carats sold in Q1-2025 for $5,017,092 (US$3,679,014) at an average of $223 per carat (US$163 per carat). The reduction in sales volume quarter-over-quarter reflects lower recovered grades during the period, consistent with the higher waste content in the processed ore. Despite this, overall sales performance remained relatively stable.

Ken Johnson added: "Diamond sales during Q2 remained resilient amid challenging global market conditions, including uncertainty stemming from new US tariffs. Encouragingly, we are seeing early signs of recovery, with prices for larger natural diamonds (+3 carats) showing strength, and trading in the smaller-sized diamonds increasing. We believe tightening supply, driven by lower global production, and improving retail demand in key markets such as China will support a firmer price environment in the second half of the year."

At the end of Q2-2025, Lipari held an inventory of 25,426 carats of natural diamonds awaiting sale (Q1-2025: 23,307), positioning the Company well for future sales.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Mr. Wes Roberts, P.Eng., a "qualified person" within the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

The Company will release its Q2-2025 financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis on August 14, 2025. This information will be available on the Company's website at www.liparimining.com and on SEDAR+.

About Lipari Mining Ltd.

Lipari Mining is South America's leading diamond producer, with a strong track record of operations at the Braúna diamond mine in Brazil, which has produced over 1.24M carats to date. Lipari is now applying its expertise to advance the highly prospective Tchitengo Diamond Project in Angola, marking the next phase of growth for the Company.

The Company is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices. Lipari's Braúna mine is the only diamond mine in the world that recycles nearly 100% of the water used in ore processing, producing a dry tailings product which has potential as a soil remineralizer for the agricultural industry. Lipari's shares are listed for trading on the CBOE Canada exchange and trade under the symbol "LML", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0Y90".

