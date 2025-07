Bitcoin-Prognose: Anpassung der Hoffnungen an die Realität

Global money supply is soaring:



China's M1 money supply is now up +4.6% YoY, to a record $16 trillion.



This marks an acceleration from the +2.3% increase in May and the +0.4% increase at the start of the year.



China's M1 is twice as large as the US's M1, excluding savings… pic.twitter.com/yGnY28EwqX