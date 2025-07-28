Announcing the 2025 Greater Toronto Area Consumer Choice Award Winners

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Consumer Choice Award Winners.
GREATER TORONTO AREA (GTA) AWARD RECIPIENTS
Anderson College
Astra Staging
Autogard Advantage
Barter Network
Bell Auto
Burlington Signs National
Canada's Boss Leather Furniture
City Wide Group
Connectability
Consumer Direct Windows & Doors
Del Property Management Inc
Dodds Garage Doors
Edge Imaging Toronto Inc.
Eyes Everywhere IT Consulting
Farber Debt Solutions
Foam It
GIC Wealth Management
Hearing Solutions
Hitch City
Kitchen Land
Lasik MD
Let's Get Optimized
Lexus of Oakville
Monster Plowing Company
NHI Nursing & Homemakers Inc
Norseman Construction
Oakville Toyota
Ontario Security Training
Patterned Concrete Ontario
Preszler Injury Lawyers
Print Three
Rivalda Ceramic Tiles Inc.
Safetech Alarm Systems
SE Telecommunications Ltd
Sewer Squad Plumbing & Drain Services
Stonemasters.ca
Sunnyside Window & Eaves Cleaning
The Shepherd Group
Thorncrest Sherway Inc
Top Hat Chimney
Toronto Luxury Suites
WELL Health Diagnostic Centres
Worksite Safety
Learn more about 2025 Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-greater-toronto-area-consumer-choice-award-w-1053158