Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Analysten in diesem veganen Gamechanger viel mehr sehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2025 16:38 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcing the 2025 Greater Toronto Area Consumer Choice Award Winners

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Consumer Choice Award Winners.

GREATER TORONTO AREA (GTA) AWARD RECIPIENTS

Anderson College
School - Career and Business
www.andersoncollege.com

Astra Staging
Home Staging Services
www.astrastaging.com

Autogard Advantage
Warranty Company
www.autogardadvantage.com

Barter Network
Barter Services
www.barternetwork.ca

Bell Auto
Automobile Dealers - Pre Owned
www.bellauto.ca

Burlington Signs National
Signs
www.burlingtonsigns.com

Canada's Boss Leather Furniture
Furniture Retailer
www.canadasbossleatherfurniture.com

City Wide Group
Waterproofing & Foundation Repairs
www.citywidegroup.com

Connectability
Managed Service Provider
www.connectability.com

Consumer Direct Windows & Doors
Windows and Doors
www.consumerdirectwindows.ca

Del Property Management Inc
Property Management
www.delpropertymanagement.com

Dodds Garage Doors
Garage Overhead Doors
www.doddsdoors.com

Edge Imaging Toronto Inc.
School & Sports Photography
www.edgeimaging.ca

Eyes Everywhere IT Consulting
IT Consultants
www.eyeseverywhere.ca

Farber Debt Solutions
Licensed Insolvency Trustee
www.afarber.com

Foam It
Insulation Contractor
www.foamit.ca

GIC Wealth Management
Financial Planning
www.gicwealth.ca

Hearing Solutions
Hearing Services
www.hearingsolutions.ca

Hitch City
Van & Truck Customizing
www.hitchcity.com

Kitchen Land
Kitchen & Bath Centre
www.kitchenland.ca

Lasik MD
Laser Vision Correction
www.lasikmd.com/clinics/toronto

Let's Get Optimized
Digital Marketing & SEO
www.letsgetoptimized.com

Lexus of Oakville
Automobile Dealers - Lexus
www.lexusofoakville.ca

Monster Plowing Company
Snow Removal
www.monsterplow.ca

NHI Nursing & Homemakers Inc
Home Healthcare Services
www.nhihealthcare.com

Norseman Construction
Home Renovation
www.norsemanconstruction.ca

Oakville Toyota
Automobile Dealers - Toyota
www.oakvilletoyota.ca

Ontario Security Training
Security Training
www.ontariosecuritytraining.com

Patterned Concrete Ontario
Decorative Concrete
www.patternedconcrete.ca

Preszler Injury Lawyers
Personal Injury Lawyer
www.preszlerlaw.com

Print Three
Photocopy, Print & Digital Services
www.printthree.com

Rivalda Ceramic Tiles Inc.
Porcelain and Ceramic Tiles
www.rivalda.com

Safetech Alarm Systems
Alarm Systems
www.safetechalarms.com

SE Telecommunications Ltd
Telephone Systems Sales and Service
www.setelecom.ca

Sewer Squad Plumbing & Drain Services
Drainage & Sewer Services
www.sewersquad.ca

Stonemasters.ca
Marble and Granite Dealer
www.stonemasters.ca

Sunnyside Window & Eaves Cleaning
Window Cleaning
www.sunnysidewindowcleaning.com

The Shepherd Group
Group Benefits Provider
www.theshepherdgroup.ca

Thorncrest Sherway Inc
Automobile Dealers -Ford/Lincoln
www.thorncrestford.ca

Top Hat Chimney
Chimney Cleaning
www.tophatchimney.ca

Toronto Luxury Suites
Executive Suites
www.torontoluxurysuites.com

WELL Health Diagnostic Centres
Diagnostic Imaging Clinics
www.myhealthcentre.ca

Worksite Safety
Occupational Health and Safety
www.worksitesafety.ca

Learn more about 2025 Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-greater-toronto-area-consumer-choice-award-w-1053158

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.