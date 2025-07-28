Announcing the 2025 Greater Toronto Area Consumer Choice Award Winners

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Consumer Choice Award Winners.

GREATER TORONTO AREA (GTA) AWARD RECIPIENTS

Anderson College

School - Career and Business

www.andersoncollege.com Astra Staging

Home Staging Services

www.astrastaging.com Autogard Advantage

Warranty Company

www.autogardadvantage.com Barter Network

Barter Services

www.barternetwork.ca Bell Auto

Automobile Dealers - Pre Owned

www.bellauto.ca Burlington Signs National

Signs

www.burlingtonsigns.com Canada's Boss Leather Furniture

Furniture Retailer

www.canadasbossleatherfurniture.com City Wide Group

Waterproofing & Foundation Repairs

www.citywidegroup.com Connectability

Managed Service Provider

www.connectability.com Consumer Direct Windows & Doors

Windows and Doors

www.consumerdirectwindows.ca Del Property Management Inc

Property Management

www.delpropertymanagement.com Dodds Garage Doors

Garage Overhead Doors

www.doddsdoors.com Edge Imaging Toronto Inc.

School & Sports Photography

www.edgeimaging.ca Eyes Everywhere IT Consulting

IT Consultants

www.eyeseverywhere.ca Farber Debt Solutions

Licensed Insolvency Trustee

www.afarber.com Foam It

Insulation Contractor

www.foamit.ca GIC Wealth Management

Financial Planning

www.gicwealth.ca Hearing Solutions

Hearing Services

www.hearingsolutions.ca Hitch City

Van & Truck Customizing

www.hitchcity.com Kitchen Land

Kitchen & Bath Centre

www.kitchenland.ca Lasik MD

Laser Vision Correction

www.lasikmd.com/clinics/toronto Let's Get Optimized

Digital Marketing & SEO

www.letsgetoptimized.com Lexus of Oakville

Automobile Dealers - Lexus

www.lexusofoakville.ca Monster Plowing Company

Snow Removal

www.monsterplow.ca NHI Nursing & Homemakers Inc

Home Healthcare Services

www.nhihealthcare.com Norseman Construction

Home Renovation

www.norsemanconstruction.ca Oakville Toyota

Automobile Dealers - Toyota

www.oakvilletoyota.ca Ontario Security Training

Security Training

www.ontariosecuritytraining.com Patterned Concrete Ontario

Decorative Concrete

www.patternedconcrete.ca Preszler Injury Lawyers

Personal Injury Lawyer

www.preszlerlaw.com Print Three

Photocopy, Print & Digital Services

www.printthree.com Rivalda Ceramic Tiles Inc.

Porcelain and Ceramic Tiles

www.rivalda.com Safetech Alarm Systems

Alarm Systems

www.safetechalarms.com SE Telecommunications Ltd

Telephone Systems Sales and Service

www.setelecom.ca Sewer Squad Plumbing & Drain Services

Drainage & Sewer Services

www.sewersquad.ca Stonemasters.ca

Marble and Granite Dealer

www.stonemasters.ca Sunnyside Window & Eaves Cleaning

Window Cleaning

www.sunnysidewindowcleaning.com The Shepherd Group

Group Benefits Provider

www.theshepherdgroup.ca Thorncrest Sherway Inc

Automobile Dealers -Ford/Lincoln

www.thorncrestford.ca Top Hat Chimney

Chimney Cleaning

www.tophatchimney.ca Toronto Luxury Suites

Executive Suites

www.torontoluxurysuites.com WELL Health Diagnostic Centres

Diagnostic Imaging Clinics

www.myhealthcentre.ca Worksite Safety

Occupational Health and Safety

www.worksitesafety.ca

Learn more about 2025 Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-greater-toronto-area-consumer-choice-award-w-1053158