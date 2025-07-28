Anzeige
28.07.2025 16:51 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Result of General Meeting

DJ Result of General Meeting 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Result of General Meeting 
28-Jul-2025 / 15:18 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 July 2025 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
  
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
  
 
Results of the General Meeting 
 
  
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held earlier 
today all the Resolutions set out in the Notice of General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. The 
General Meeting was held in connection with the Share Issuance Programme, in order to allow the Company to continue to 
issue Ordinary Shares to meet market demand and to pursue the Zero Discount Policy. The background to, and reasons for, 
the proposals are set out in full in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 2 July 2025 (the "Circular"). 
 
  
 
The details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: 
 
  
 
RESOLUTION NUMBER                        VOTES   %    VOTES  %    VOTES   WITHHELD 
                                 FOR        AGAINST     TOTAL   VOTES 
 
 
1. THAT, conditional on the passing of Resolution 2 
 
the Directors are authorised pursuant to section 551 of the Act 
to exercise all powers of the Company to allot Ordinary Shares 
in connection with the Share Issuance Programme and any future  70,378,365 98.98% 723,853 1.02%  71,102,218 171,922 
WRAP Retail Offer, up to a maximum number of 150 million 
Ordinary Shares, as set out in full in the Notice of General 
Meeting. 
 
  
 
*2.  THAT, conditional on the passing of Resolution 1, the 
Directors are hereby empowered, pursuant to section 570 and 
section 573 of the Act to allot Ordinary Shares (including the  70,347,362 98.98% 724,021 1.02%  71,071,383 202,757 
sale of treasury shares) for cash pursuant to the authority 
referred to in Resolution 1 as if section 561 of the Act did not 
apply, as set out in full in the Notice of General Meeting.

*Special Resolution

A prospectus in relation to the Share Issuance Programme is expected to be published on or around 29 July 2025.

NOTES: 

All Resolutions were passed. 
1. 
       
 
       Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the meeting have been included in the "For" 
       total for the appropriate Resolution. 
2. 
 
 
         
 
       Votes "For" and "Against" any Resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that 
       Resolution. 
3. 
 
 
         
 
       A "Withheld Vote" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares 
       voted "For" or "Against" any Resolution. 
4. 
 
 
         
 
       As at 24 July 2025, the Company's issued share capital comprised 185,793,740 Ordinary Shares of one pence 
       (GBP0.01) each. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in Treasury. 
5. 
 
 
         
 
       The full text of the Resolutions passed at the General Meeting can be found in the Notice of General 
       Meeting contained in the Circular which is available on the Company's website at https://www.mandg.co.uk/ 
       creditincomeinvestmenttrust. 
6. 
 
 
         
 
       A copy of the Resolutions passed at the General Meeting will shortly be submitted to the National Storage 
       Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
7. 
 
 
         
 
8. 
       Details of the number of poll votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolutions will be 
     published on the Company's website. 
  
       
  
 
9.      Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 

For further information please contact: 
                              
  
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited Company Secretary    Tel: 0333 300 1932

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  397187 
EQS News ID:  2175514 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2175514&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2025 10:19 ET (14:19 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
