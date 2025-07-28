M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Result of General Meeting

DJ Result of General Meeting

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Result of General Meeting 28-Jul-2025 / 15:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 July 2025 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Results of the General Meeting M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held earlier today all the Resolutions set out in the Notice of General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. The General Meeting was held in connection with the Share Issuance Programme, in order to allow the Company to continue to issue Ordinary Shares to meet market demand and to pursue the Zero Discount Policy. The background to, and reasons for, the proposals are set out in full in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 2 July 2025 (the "Circular"). The details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: RESOLUTION NUMBER VOTES % VOTES % VOTES WITHHELD FOR AGAINST TOTAL VOTES 1. THAT, conditional on the passing of Resolution 2 the Directors are authorised pursuant to section 551 of the Act to exercise all powers of the Company to allot Ordinary Shares in connection with the Share Issuance Programme and any future 70,378,365 98.98% 723,853 1.02% 71,102,218 171,922 WRAP Retail Offer, up to a maximum number of 150 million Ordinary Shares, as set out in full in the Notice of General Meeting. *2. THAT, conditional on the passing of Resolution 1, the Directors are hereby empowered, pursuant to section 570 and section 573 of the Act to allot Ordinary Shares (including the 70,347,362 98.98% 724,021 1.02% 71,071,383 202,757 sale of treasury shares) for cash pursuant to the authority referred to in Resolution 1 as if section 561 of the Act did not apply, as set out in full in the Notice of General Meeting.

*Special Resolution

A prospectus in relation to the Share Issuance Programme is expected to be published on or around 29 July 2025.

NOTES:

All Resolutions were passed. 1. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the meeting have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate Resolution. 2. Votes "For" and "Against" any Resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that Resolution. 3. A "Withheld Vote" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any Resolution. 4. As at 24 July 2025, the Company's issued share capital comprised 185,793,740 Ordinary Shares of one pence (GBP0.01) each. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in Treasury. 5. The full text of the Resolutions passed at the General Meeting can be found in the Notice of General Meeting contained in the Circular which is available on the Company's website at https://www.mandg.co.uk/ creditincomeinvestmenttrust. 6. A copy of the Resolutions passed at the General Meeting will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 7. 8. Details of the number of poll votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolutions will be published on the Company's website. 9. Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust

For further information please contact: MUFG Corporate Governance Limited Company Secretary Tel: 0333 300 1932

