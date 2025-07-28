INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: MEDevice Silicon Valley 2025 Engineers Connections Through Multidimensional Approach

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / MEDevice Silicon Valley , the premier West Coast event connecting medical device engineers and cutting-edge MedTech companies, is set to deliver its most dynamic and transformative event yet. Positioned at the heart of California's $32.6 billion MedTech economy and 83,000-strong industry workforce, MEDevice Silicon Valley has evolved into an electrifying catalyst for breakthrough collaborations.

The 2025 edition, taking place November 19-20 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, promises an expanded and curated experience designed to showcase innovation at every stage of medical device development lifecycle. Registration is now open.

"We're not just hosting an event, we're igniting a movement," declares Melissa Magestro, Vice President, Informa Markets Engineering. "MEDevice has been completely reimagined to create powerful connections that spark immediate solutions and drive long-term industry transformation. Every element has been strategically designed to deliver exceptional value and measurable impact."

Education sessions at MEDevice Silicon Valley continue to push boundaries through daily keynotes diving into topics on sustainability, manufacturing and the future of medtech. Attendees will have access to a dynamic lineup of new show floor theaters, including the Investment Theater, Design Studio, Innovation Spotlight Theater and Trends and Technology Theater, each offering expert insights and real-world perspectives. Complementing the thought leadership are additional hands-on workshops covering cybersecurity, regulatory compliance and product development, while intimate Fireside Chats invite candid conversations around challenges shaping the industry.

The exhibit hall delivers deepened engagement with guided tours tailored around top areas of interest and emerging solutions, discovering what is new from exhibiting companies such as Medbio, Accumold, Westpak and Canon USA. The MEDevice Innovation Center launches, housing Device Diaries, Tech Lab and Innovation Showcase, spotlighting breakthrough ideas. Start-ups can gain visibility in the dedicated pavilion and Investor Lounge, offering platforms for visibility and investment. Research highlights with local universities and startups further demonstrate the event's commitment to collaboration and discovery.

Strategic networking formats designed for intentional interactions include topic-focused roundtables and Quick-Connect speed networking sessions. Debuting this year, the Hosted Buyer Program will facilitate productive one-on-one meetings between 40 of the top original equipment manufacturer (OEM) engineers, decision-makers and vetted suppliers, enabling participants to achieve ROI through targeted conversations that advance business objectives.

MEDevice Silicon Valley stands at the heart of one of the most vibrant medical device technology ecosystems, creating a more immersive, purposeful environment for professionals across the industry landscape. To register, visit: www.medevicesiliconvalley.com .

