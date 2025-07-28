Society of Interventional Oncology Reaches Enrollment Target for Landmark ACCLAIM Trial 8 Months Ahead of Schedule

Target of 330 tumors reached eight months ahead of enrollment deadline in groundbreaking colorectal cancer study

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / The Society of Interventional Oncology (SIO) proudly announces the successful early completion of enrollment for the Ablation with Confirmation of Colorectal Liver Metastases (ACCLAIM) Trial. This milestone was achieved a record-setting eight months ahead of schedule.

"Reaching our enrollment target eight months ahead of schedule reflects the strategic coordination and commitment driving the ACCLAIM Trial - from our dedicated staff to our principal investigators," said Jena Eberly Stack, SIO Executive Director. "From site activation to patient recruitment, this recent milestone showcases what's possible when clinical excellence is matched with a shared commitment to advancing cancer care."

The ACCLAIM Trial is the first global, prospective study to incorporate an objective and reproducible technical endpoint into its design, setting a new standard for clinical research in interventional oncology. The ACCLAIM Trial is the first society-sponsored study in the field. The primary endpoint of the study estimates the 24-month local tumor progression-free survival of colorectal metastases treated with MWA with a mandatory ablation margin confirmation.

"The early completion of patient enrollment in the ACCLAIM Trial marks a pivotal moment in interventional oncology," said Constantinos T. Sofocleous, MD, PhD, FSIR, FCIRSE, Professor of Radiology at Weill-Cornell Medical College, Principal Investigator of the ACCLAIM Trial and interventional oncologist/radiologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. "For the first time, we are prospectively validating a reproducible technical endpoint - ablation margin confirmation - in a multicenter trial, that not only redefines procedural success but more importantly, improves outcomes for patients with colorectal liver metastases."

This multi-million-dollar study also represents a pioneering collaboration across the medical device industry, with funding provided through grants from Boston Scientific Corporation, NeuWave Medical, Inc. (a subsidiary of Ethicon, Inc.), and Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company.

"As the first society-sponsored study in the field, ACCLAIM sets a new precedent for clinical research," said Alexis Kelekis, MD, PhD, EBIR, FCIRSE, FSIR, SIO President and associate professor of interventional radiology at Attikon University Hospital Athens. "Its success reflects the power of collaboration between leading institutions and industry partners, and it paves the way for more precise, evidence-based approaches to cancer treatment."

The ACCLAIM Trial enrolled 330 tumors in 240 patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer liver metastases. Tumors were treated using FDA-cleared and/or CE marked, microwave ablation (MWA) systems and advanced margin confirmation software. The study's primary endpoint is local disease progression at two years post-ablation, aiming to determine whether complete margin coverage during ablation correlates with long term tumor control.

The study was conducted in collaboration with nine leading cancer centers across the United States and Europe. The participating institutions and their respective site investigators are as follows:

Amsterdam UMC - Cancer Center, Netherlands

Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute

European Institute of Oncology, Italy

Lausanne University Hospital and University of Lausanne, Switzerland

Mayo Clinic Rochester

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Medical College of Wisconsin

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece

For more information, please visit, www.sio-central.org/ACCLAIM-Trial.

