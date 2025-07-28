AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.: AmeriTrust Provides Lease and Loan Origination Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce an update on its lease and origination business.

The Company has received three non-binding term sheets ("Terms Sheets") to fund new and used vehicle lease and loan originations from U.S.-based financial institutions. Two of the financial institutions are national banks, and the third institution is an investment management firm with over USD $50 billion in assets under management.

AmeriTrust's CEO Jeff Morgan commented: "We have been working diligently over the past year to position AmeriTrust to be able to obtain Term Sheets from prospective partners. I am pleased that we are now working towards finalizing a combination of both warehouse and flow facilities (the "Funding Facilities") with the first of multiple financial institutions."

If completed on the terms set out in the Term Sheets, the Company estimates that the aggregate amount of the potential funding from these facilities is up to USD $1 billion.

The Term Sheets set out that the Funding Facilities are designed to allow for private sale or securitization takeouts. The Company anticipates that as it is able to secure a "takeout" periodically like its industry competitors have achieved, it will have origination capacity of up to USD $1 billion per annum.

CEO Jeff Morgan added, "While we have been negotiating with many prospective partners, Blake Kirk, AmeriTrust's COO, and his team have been busy ensuring that all operational and administrative functions will be in place so that once funding capital has been secured, AmeriTrust will be able to provide lease and loan financing to new and used vehicle owners in a short period of time. Troy Hocker, the Company's CRO, has been working with his team to ensure that direct and indirect sales channels have the tools they need for production immediately. The team is working to re-qualify each of our 962 "Active Dealer Partners" and to re-activate them in our systems to start submitting applications. As of today, these dealer partners have submitted more than two hundred applications in the last month for approval. My team's goal is to finalize the Funding Facility agreements and begin approving and funding new leases and loans in the fourth quarter of 2025. Thanks to the patience and commitment of our shareholders and investors, AmeriTrust should see strong growth in 2026."

The Term Sheets contemplate the Company raising equity and/or convertible debt to support the respective Funding Facilities. The amount of additional capital that will be required is dependent upon the amount of the Funding Facilities.

The completion of all Funding Facilities is subject to finalization of definitive legal documentation and customary closing conditions. The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that the Funding Facilities will be entered into on the current terms set out in the Term Sheets, or at all.

The Company will keep shareholders informed of the timing and amount of any potential equity or debt financings, and the continued finalization of definitive agreements.

About AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB, and Frankfurt markets, is a finance solution and fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. AmeriTrust's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. AmeriTrust's platform is being made available across the United States.

For further information, please visit the AmeriTrust website

Shibu Abraham, CFO

E: info@ameritrust.com

P: 800-600-6872

