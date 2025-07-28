MPress Records: Rachael Sage & the Sequins Release Rollicking Single "Live It Up"

Joyful Third Track from Forthcoming Debut Full-Band Album, Canopy

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Acclaimed alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter Rachael Sage has joined forces with her stellar longtime band The Sequins to record "Live It Up," the third single to release ahead of her highly anticipated full-length studio album, Canopy (a debut full-band release for Rachael Sage & The Sequins via MPress Records). The lively piano-pop romp "Live It Up" is exactly the song the world needs in these chaotic and altogether unpredictable times. With lyrics that playfully divert listeners from news-cycle overwhelm toward equality and understanding ("I can be the hope and possibility, you can be the one to help me turn the key/There ain't no way to heaven 'till we get there all equal"), this joyful, dynamic track showcases Sage's signature keyboard chops amidst a kitchen-sink arrangement including Hammond organ, call-and-response horns, and catchy slide guitar that evokes comparisons to Mika, Elton John and Sara Bareilles.

Rachael discusses the song, saying: "With 'Live It Up' I endeavored to write a neo-classic pop-rock tune with a positive, hopeful message, as a musical antidote for these tumultuous and divisive times. I also wanted it to have the widest dynamics on my album Canopy, and a feel-good, uplifting 70's-reminiscent sound encompassing the themes of inclusivity, love and acceptance…with an almost over-the-top, irrepressible energy - like something Mika or Elton John might sing. My band The Sequins are all such passionate and expressive players and we had a fabulous time recording this song together as a band - along with Russ Johnson on horns, who definitely brings the party!"

Watch special studio performance video /Listen to "Live It Up"HERE

Stream/download "Live It Up"HERE

Catch Rachael Sage & The Sequins on their national "Joy = Resistance Tour" with Kristen Ford (dates include Nashville, Atlanta, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco) HERE

Produced by Rachael Sage with Grammy® nominated engineer Mikhail Pivovarov, the track features Sage on vocals, piano, and percussion, accompanied by her longtime band The Sequins: Kelly Halloran (Goo Goo Dolls) on violin, Trina Hamlin (Susan Werner) on background vocals, and Andy Mac (Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls) on drums. Other contributors include Rob Curto (The Klezmatics) on Hammond B3 organ, Dave Eggar (Paul Simon) on cello, Doug Yowell (Suzanne Vega) on additional drums, Mikhail Pivovarov on bass and handclaps, Jack Petruzzelli (Patti Smith) and James Mastro (Patti Smith) on electric guitar.

Following on the heels of her two latest releases - 2023's critically acclaimed The Other Side and 2024's Another Side - Rachael Sage & The Sequins' forthcoming full-length album Canopy continues her ongoing journey of storytelling, reinvention, and emotional connection. Sage offers listeners yet another beautifully crafted, deeply heartfelt collection of songs that feel like a refuge, woven from resilience, longing, and the irrepressible determination to find light in the darkest places. Equal parts reflective, mournful and optimistic, Canopy promises to be one of her most soulful and thought-provoking works yet. Produced by Sage with Grammy® nominated engineer/bassist Mikhail Pivovarov and mixed by Pivovarov and Grammy® winner Andy Zulla (Rod Stewart), Canopy is the debut full-length album with Sage's signature band, the Sequins - violinist Kelly Halloran (Goo Goo Dolls), drummer Andy Mac (Pete Muller and the Kindred Souls) and harmonica player Trina Hamlin (Susan Werner). Additional special guests include cellist Ward Williams (Sara Bareilles), guitarists James Mastro (Ian Hunter) and Jack Petruzzelli (Patti Smith), organist Rob Curto (The Klezmatics), and cellist Dave Eggar (Paul Simon). Renowned trumpet player Russ Johnson (Elvis Costello), percussionist/drummer Doug Yowell (Joe Jackson) and rising blues harmonica star Will Wilde (Walter Trout) also contribute their talents.

Tour Dates

(please see rachaelsage.com for all ongoing tour dates)

Aug 6 Ayurprana Listening Room - Asheville, NC *^ Aug 7 The 5 Spot - Nashville, TN Aug 8 Redbud Venue - Chattanooga, TN Aug 10 Smith's Olde Bar - Atlanta, GA Aug 13 Awendaw Green - Awendaw, SC *^^ Aug 15 The Sentient Bean - Savannah, GA ~ Aug 16 The Purple Onion - Saluda, NC Sept 26 Rendezvous, Jewel Box Theater - Seattle, WA Sept 27 Al's Den - Portland, OR Oct 5 Hotel Cafe - Los Angeles, CA *^+ Oct 8 The Lost Church - San Francisco, CA *^+ Oct 11 Fanwood Performance Series - Fanwood, NJ # Oct 16 04 Center - Austin, TX ** Oct 17 Mucky Duck - Houston, TX ** All shows with Kristen Ford unless noted otherwise

*^ Kristen Ford, Christie Lenée

*^^ Kristen Ford, Danielle Howle

*^+ Kristen Ford, Tom Goss

# Danni Nicholl

** Willy Porter

~ Sean Kelly



Suggested Post

Rachael Sage & The Sequins released a joyful, upbeat, and summery new single! "Live It Up" is now available on all major streaming platforms. mpress.lnk.to/LiveItUp

For more information and interview requests, please contact:

US :Jill Richmond-Johnson, MPress Records | jillr@mpressrecords.com

James Steers, Press Here | james@pressherepublicity.com

UK : Cat Hockley, Fifth Element PR | cat@fifthelement.biz

SOURCE: MPress Records

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/rachael-sage-and-the-sequins-release-rollicking-single-%22live-it-up-1053505