New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism is pleased to announce an exclusive webinar, "Digital News Report 2025: North America Edition," scheduled for August 7, 2025, at 12:00 EDT. This virtual event will unveil the latest findings from the world's most extensive study on news consumption, providing essential insights for media professionals across North America.

Event Highlights:

In-depth Analysis: Explore significant trends and evolving audience needs that are shaping the media landscape in North America.

Comprehensive Data: Gain access to key data and analysis derived from over 90,000 interviews conducted across 48 global markets.

Actionable Insights: Obtain concise, impactful findings designed to inform and enhance news strategies, all within a one-hour session.

The annual Digital News Report, independently conducted by the Reuters Institute, remains the definitive resource for understanding news consumption habits worldwide. This year's report draws on robust quantitative and qualitative research-including focus groups and interviews-covering over half of the world's population.

Webinar Details:

Date: August 7, 2025

Time: 12:00 EDT

Register: Digital News Report 2025: North America Edition Webinar

Featured Speakers:

Nic Newman , Lead Author, Digital News Report, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism

Yasmín Ramírez, Head of Media Sales, Americas & Strategic Partnerships, Reuters

This session offers a unique opportunity for journalists, editors, publishers, and media strategists to stay ahead of the curve with the freshest research and insights from industry leaders. Attendees are encouraged to join the conversation and calibrate their news strategies for 2025 and beyond.

For more information or to secure your spot, please visit.

About the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism

The Reuters Institute is dedicated to exploring the future of journalism worldwide through research, debate, and analysis.

