Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Black Banx today reported a pre-tax profit of USD 1.5 billion for the second quarter of 2025, slightly down from the record USD 1.6 billion in Q1 2025 but significantly above the USD 1.3 billion achieved in Q4 2024. The Group's Q2 revenues totaled USD 4.1 billion, driven by continued customer acquisition, high transaction volumes, and strong platform usage across global markets.

As of June 2025, Black Banx's global customer base reached 84 million, up from 78 million at the end of Q1, reflecting the Group's continued momentum in attracting new users, particularly in emerging markets across Africa, South Asia, and Latin America.

The cost/income ratio stood at 64%, marginally higher than 63% in Q1 2025 but continuing the Group's downward trajectory from 68% at year-end 2024, highlighting sustained efforts in operational optimization and automation through AI.

Michael Gastauer, Group Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"While Q2 performance slightly softened compared to Q1's record-breaking results, we remain firmly on track to deliver another outstanding year. Our strategic focus on underbanked regions, platform innovation, and scalable growth is yielding measurable progress. With 84 million customers already onboarded mid-year, we're closer than ever to surpassing the 100 million mark by year-end."

Daniel Dumitrascu, Group Chief Financial Officer, added:

"We are encouraged by the robust profitability and strong customer engagement in Q2. The slight dip in revenue and profit was anticipated as part of seasonal trends and continued investment into expansion. Our disciplined cost management and AI-driven efficiencies ensure we stay well-positioned to achieve our 2025 targets."

The Group cited growth in international payment activity, expanding product uptake across private and business segments, and ongoing integration of AI tools for onboarding, compliance, and client servicing as key contributors to the quarter's results.

2025 Half-Year Financial Highlights:

Q2 2025 pre-tax profit: USD 1.5 billion

Q2 2025 revenue: USD 4.1 billion

Total H1 2025 profit before tax: USD 3.1 billion

Customer base: 84 million as of June 30, 2025

Cost/income ratio: 64%

Employee base: over 8,800 globally

Strategic Priorities for the Remainder of 2025:

Reach 100 million customers by year-end

Deepen market penetration in Africa, South Asia, and Latin America

Continue enhancing AI-driven efficiencies across all operations

Deliver consistent value creation and capital returns to shareholders

About Black Banx:

Black Banx Group is a leading global fintech, serving over 84 million clients across 180 countries. With a workforce of 8,800+ employees and offices across four continents, Black Banx offers secure, inclusive, and fully digital banking services tailored to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide. The Group remains committed to financial innovation, global access, and cross-border payment excellence.

