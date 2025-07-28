Anzeige
Montag, 28.07.2025
Warum Analysten in diesem veganen Gamechanger viel mehr sehen
28.07.2025 17:06 Uhr
Stavtar: AgentSmyth Joins StavMarket to Scale Adoption of Autonomous Trading Intelligence

Visionary FinTech Becomes Latest Addition to Stavtar's Global Network, Connecting with Top-Tier Institutional Buyers

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stavtar, the leading provider of business spend management and expense allocation SaaS for the Office of the CFO, today announced that AgentSmyth, the autonomous agent platform for trading and investment delivering real-time, institutional-grade intelligence to professional traders, has joined StavMarket. StavMarket is a premier vendor discovery and benchmarking marketplace built natively within Stavtar's flagship StavPay platform.

Stavtar

AgentSmyth is pioneering a new category of software: AI agents that trade, analyze, and reason independently, surfacing alpha others miss. Their decision to join StavMarket marks a bold step toward broader visibility, evaluation, and institutional engagement within Stavtar's curated, data-driven ecosystem of hedge funds, private equity firms, family offices, and institutional allocators managing over $2.4 trillion in AUM.

"AgentSmyth is exactly the type of visionary, institutional-grade innovator we designed StavMarket to showcase," said Steven Petersen, Co-Founder of Stavtar. "They are redefining how alpha is generated at scale by embedding autonomous intelligence directly in the investment process. We are thrilled to help accelerate their visibility and adoption across our global network of sophisticated asset managers."

"Our mission has always been to arm institutional desks with autonomous agents that move at the speed of the markets," said Pulkit Jaiswal, Co-Founder and CEO of AgentSmyth. "Joining StavMarket allows us to extend that mission to expand our reach across alternative asset managers worldwide. StavMarket is where imaginative financial infrastructure companies belong."

The StavMarket storefront enables vendors to create branded, searchable profiles with product information, videos, brochures, reviews and a CONNECT button to drive direct engagement. Each client receives unique discount codes tied to vendor profiles. This provides transparent ROI measurement and insight into buyer behavior. Vendors also have the opportunity to be featured at Stavtar client conferences through fireside chats, expert panels, product demonstrations, cobranded marketing collateral, and thought leadership content.

To explore the platform or join StavMarket, contact bd@stavtar.com.

About Stavtar

Stavtar is the premier provider of business spend management and expense allocation SaaS solutions built for the Office of the CFO in complex businesses like alternative asset management. Headquartered in New York City, with a global footprint spanning Dallas, London, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Stavtar was founded by seasoned professionals from the alternative asset management industry.

Our flagship business spend management and expense allocation platform, StavPay, empowers over 100 leading alternative asset managers, collectively overseeing more than $2.4 trillion in AUM.

To learn more, visit www.stavtar.com.

About AgentSmyth
AgentSmyth is an autonomous agent platform for trading and investment that rapidly produces the most current institutional-grade intelligence essential to professional traders. The company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.agentsmyth.com. AgentSmyth is a registered investment advisory (See: SEC.gov); FINRA registered.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736907/Stavtar_2025_Logo_PNG_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agentsmyth-joins-stavmarket-to-scale-adoption-of-autonomous-trading-intelligence-302514163.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
