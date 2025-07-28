Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - A&D Mortgage, LLC ("A&D Mortgage"), a nationwide wholesale lender, announces the launch of two new VA loan programs designed to help veterans, active-duty service members, and spouses purchase property with greater ease and flexibility. These initiatives are part of A&D's ongoing commitment to expanding access to affordable and streamlined mortgage solutions.



VA Standard: Flexible Financing for Homeownership

The VA Standard Loan allows qualified borrowers to buy, build, repair, maintain, or adapt a primary residence - with terms that offer both confidence and convenience.

Loan amounts up to $2 million

Minimum FICO score of 580

Up to 100% CLTV

$0 down payment required

No private mortgage insurance (PMI)

Limited closing costs

Temporary rate buydown options

VA IRRRL: Refinance Made Simple

The VA Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan (IRRRL) helps existing VA loan holders lower their monthly payments and interest rates - with a fast, hassle-free process.

Loan amounts up to $1.5 million

Minimum FICO score of 580

Up to 100% CLTV

No appraisal required

High-balance loans allowed

No income verification, ownership certification only

"At A&D Mortgage, we honor the service of our veterans by helping them to achieve the dream of homeownership. This launch is also a strategic step forward -expanding our product portfolio to include one of the largest and most stable segments in the mortgage market," said Max Slyusarchuk, CEO of A&D Mortgage. "Our broker partners now have even more opportunities to grow their business, backed by the same award-winning service and cutting-edge technology they've come to expect from us."

This expansion marks another step in A&D Mortgage's strategy to meet market demand with smart, scalable lending solutions and to equip brokers with more ways to serve their clients

About A&D Mortgage

As a premier direct mortgage lender, A&D Mortgage offers a full spectrum of Conventional, Government, and Non-QM loan products with 24-hour turnaround times and some of the most competitive rates in the industry. In addition to their Prime Jumbo loan product, A&D Mortgage offers programs for Prime borrowers, Foreign National borrowers, as well as borrowers with imperfect credit histories. Programs with no income verification are also offered for investment property loans. The company offers free concierge services, bank statement reviews, marketing tools and resources, and more to support the brokers they serve. In 2024, A&D Mortgage received several prestigious industry awards, including being officially verified as the #1 Non-QM Lender and a Top 3 DSCR and Bank Statement Lender by Scotsman Guide. They were also named a Top 10 Wholesale Lender by Forbes, awarded a Stevie for Innovative Mortgage Technologies, and received a Globee for Achievement in Artificial Intelligence.

A&D Mortgage LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID #958660. 1040 South Federal Highway, Hollywood, FL 33020.

For important disclosures and state licensing information: https://admortgage.com/important-disclosures/

