Partners from Germany and Czechia are building a battery storage production line in eastern Czechia, integrating in-house control systems to improve cybersecurity and reduce reliance on Chinese infrastructure. From ESS News Europe is getting a new battery manufacturer: GAZ Energy. In the eastern Czech city of Bohumín, near the Polish border, a new production facility for battery storage solutions is being established. Chemical producer Bochemie and battery manufacturer GAZ GmbH are working together with energy trading firm Second Foundation to set up an integration line for containerized batteries. ...

