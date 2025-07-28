Researchers have designed a new switched-capacitor-based multilevel inverter topology with nine switches. They have tested it in simulations and in hardware-in-the-loop tests. Efficiency reached up to 96. 5%. A group of scientists from India has developed a novel single-source switched-capacitor-based multilevel inverter (SCMLI) topology. The novel SCMLI topology has fewer switches than a conventional H-bridge inverter, and, according to the team, this improves both the technical and financial advantages. "The main goal is to create a new single-phase system design that uses a switched capacitor ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...