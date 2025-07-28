INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: ISSA Show North America Launches Inaugural Global Collegiate Sales Competition

40 sales students will compete in live selling scenarios and connect with employers, bringing new talent into the growing cleaning sector.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / ISSA Show North America , the global event dedicated to the cleaning and facilities service industry, launches the first-ever Global Collegiate Sales Competition (GCSC), hosted by the Virginia Tech Sales Center. The new sales initiative at this year's event in Las Vegas (November 11-13, Mandalay Bay Convention Center) aims to build the future workforce and empower college students and new sales talents in scenarios of high-energy speed selling and real-time enactments, creating opportunities for participants to connect with companies and recruiters in a real-world setting.

The Global Sales Competition, the only event of its kind in the country integrated with a dedicated tradeshow, addresses critical workforce needs in the cleaning and facilities sector during a transformative period marked by advancing technologies, heightened hygiene standards and sustainability demands. The GCSC creates strategic pathways connecting students to career opportunities while helping businesses engage with the emerging professionals prepared to drive innovation and demonstrate adaptability in dynamic environments.

"By immersing students in real-world environments, we are creating scenarios that deliver mutual value by offering students a launchpad into potential careers while giving exhibitors direct access to seek out the next generation of sales professionals," shares Ed Nichols, Show Director of ISSA Show North America. "Bridging the gap between classroom theory and real-life workplace settings empowers students to become versatile, industry-ready salespeople equipped to meet new market realities and customer expectations."

Over the course of two action-packed days, ten four-person student teams from colleges and universities across the country will compete in a series of structured challenges and activities consisting of delivering live product pitches, exhibitor engagements and interactions with hiring companies. These experiences provide hands-on learning and visibility among thousands of attending distributors, contractors and facility services professionals. The competition will conclude with a high-stakes final round in the Innovation Theater, with finalist teams showcasing sales and communication skills in front of a live audience. Participating universities include UNLV, Virginia Tech, Ball State, Texas A&M and Cal State Fullerton.

"Bringing this initiative to ISSA Show North America creates opportunities on the west coast and brings the students in an authentic environment to develop sales skills while making valuable connections with potential employers," shares Brian Collins, Sales Professor at Virginia Tech and Chair of Marketing and Communications at the University Sales Center Alliance (USCA). "With increasing demand for smart building solutions, workforce wellness and sustainable operations, this competition brings robust exploration and discovery for both companies looking for the next generation of salespeople and emerging professionals alike."

Beyond the competition, students are invited to the opening cocktail mixer, meet suppliers, manufacturers and conference speakers and connect with the leading brands in cleaning, sanitation and facility management all in one. Companies signed up to exhibit include Arm & Hammer, Clorox Pro, Dial Professional, Ecolab, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Professional, Nilfisk, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Inc., SC Johnson Professional, Simpson, Spartan Chemical Co., Inc., Staples, SupplyMaid and Tork, among many others.

To become a sponsor of the inaugural Global Collegiate Sales Competition, please visit www.issashow.com .

Registration for ISSA Show North America 2025 is open. To register to attend, please visit www.issashow.com .

About ISSA Show North America

In partnership with ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, ISSA Show North America?offers an unmatched conference program featuring over 100 education sessions, workshops, panels, training and certification courses over four days. The event and the association are committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line.?

For more information about ISSA Show North America, visit www.issashow.com .??Follow ISSA Show North America on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X and YouTube .?

About ISSA

With more than 11,000 members-including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members-ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Toronto, Canada; Sydney, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800. Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.?

Media Contact

Informa Markets?Infrastructure and Construction PR

ConstructionPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/issa-show-north-america-launches-inaugural-global-collegiate-sales-competition-1052974