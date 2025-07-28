Investments in Electric Land and Solaria's Generia Land represent the Platform's inaugural transactions

Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced the creation of JouleTerra, a land aggregation platform ("JouleTerra" or "the Platform") dedicated to building a diversified portfolio of grid-connected sites with the ability to support the development of critical renewable energy infrastructure across Europe.

Through JouleTerra, Stonepeak will acquire and lease land to renewable operators under long-term contracts, allowing them access to land they would have otherwise had to procure and develop themselves through capital-intensive processes. Stonepeak intends to grow the Platform over time through acquisitions of both existing platforms and undeveloped land, for which it will secure appropriate permitting and grid connections until the land becomes ready-to-build. The firm's two previously announced investments in Electric Land and Solaria's Generia Land represent the Platform's inaugural transactions.

Anthony Borreca, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Energy at Stonepeak, said, "While we continue to see surging demand for renewable energy generation across Europe, the availability of grid-connected, development-ready land able to support this infrastructure buildout continues to lag. Through JouleTerra, we are excited to broaden the availability of this critical resource, leveraging our extensive expertise in platform building and renewable energy investing to effectively support the renewables value chain."

He added, "JouleTerra represents a compelling, first-mover opportunity for Stonepeak as platforms of this nature backed by a global network such as ours do not yet exist in Europe at scale. We look forward to expanding the Platform and playing a meaningful role in the development of critical energy transformation-related infrastructure in Europe over the long-term."

Stonepeak has significant experience building and scaling platforms to support global energy transformation, employing an all of the above approach to investing in energy infrastructure. Select examples include Peak Energy, Synera Renewable Energy, and TerraWind Renewables, which are all dedicated to the development, ownership, and operation of renewable assets in Asia. Stonepeak has also supported the development and operation of distributed solar generation assets in North America through its platform Madison Energy Investments, which the firm fully realized in 2023. The two most recent platforms Stonepeak has launched are Lestari Cooling Energy, the firm's joint venture with KJTS in Malaysia which will be dedicated to developing and investing in district cooling facilities in Southeast Asia, and Longview Infrastructure, a North American transmission development and investment platform.

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $73 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include transport and logistics, digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh.

