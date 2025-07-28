Intrum: Following successful completion of recapitalisation, Andrés Rubio steps down and Johan Åkerblom appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Intrum

Intrum AB ("Intrum" or "the Group") today announces that, following the successful completion of the recapitalisation, Andrés Rubio has decided to step down from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer. The Board has appointed Johan Åkerblom, Intrum's Chief Financial Officer, as President and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. The recruitment for a new Chief Financial Officer is already underway.

Magnus Lindquist, Chairman of the Board of Intrum said:

"Andrés Rubio was recruited from his position as board member of Intrum to the position of President and CEO, with the specific aim of accelerating the commercial development of the company. Over the last couple of years, Andrés has managed to transform the company by improving servicing margins, reducing the cost base, launching the capital light strategy and completing Intrum's recapitalisation transaction. This has put Intrum in a strong position going forward and the Board of Intrum would like to take this opportunity to thank Andrés for his leadership and for putting Intrum on a new path for future success. We wish him the best in his future endeavours. I am delighted that Johan has accepted his appointment as President and CEO and I have full trust in his ability to lead Intrum's continued transformation."

Andrés Rubio said:

"I have had an excellent time at Intrum, and I am proud to have presided over such an important and pivotal few years for the company. Now that the recapitalisation has successfully completed and Intrum is on a strong financial footing with a clear strategy in place, I feel it is time to take a break and, in time, focus on my next professional challenge. I am handing over the reins to Johan, who I have long seen as my natural successor. I am sure he will do an excellent job as the new CEO."

Johan Åkerblom joined Intrum in September 2024 as Chief Financial Officer. He was previously CEO of Citadele Bank and prior to that, he has performed several key senior positions in financial services, such as CFO of SEB in Germany and CFO of SEB's Baltic Division.

Johan Åkerblom, President and Chief Executive Officer said:

"I have very much enjoyed working with Andrés and he has done a fantastic job in leading Intrum through a pivotal period for the Company. With the recapitalisation behind us, we have begun a new chapter. I am very much looking forward to the opportunity to lead the company and deliver on our strategy".

For more information, contact:

Johan Åkerblom, President and Chief Executive Officer

Azadeh Varzi, Head of Corporate Affairs

+46 70-910 26 90

About Intrum

Intrum is Europe's leading provider of credit management services, operating in 20 markets. We support millions of individuals in achieving financial recovery whilst helping businesses to get paid. With a century of experience, around 9,500 employees serving 70,000 companies, Intrum enables sustainable payments by combining technology, empathy, and a human-centered approach.



The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.intrum.com.

This information is information that Intrum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-28 17:40 CEST.