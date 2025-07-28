Medical Components Specialists, Inc.: Medical Component Specialists Announces NVBDC Veteran-Owned Business Certification

Medical Component Specialists announces Veteran-Owned Business certification from the National Veteran Business Development Council.

BELLINGHAM, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Medical Component Specialists is proud to announce that the company has recently been recognized by the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) as a Veteran-Owned Business (VOB). Since 2017, the NVBDC has been the accepted Service Disabled/VOB certification body of the Billion Dollar Roundtable, an organization whose members consist exclusively of U.S.-based corporations that have attained $1 billion or more in annual Tier 1 supply-chain diversity spend, all members dedicating a portion of supply chain spend on SD/VOBs.

The NVBDC emerged to address a gap in the market. Corporations sought a reliable, non-governmental 3rd party to certify the status of SD/VOBs, ensuring "that credible documentation exists of a business's Veteran status, ownership, and control."

What does this mean for MCS? Certified as a VOB, MCS can leverage a new market of world-class corporate entities looking for quality, diversified suppliers for their supply chains. Since this certification is recognized by the Billion Dollar Roundtable, it adheres to the organization's stringent corporate standards.

As a recipient of the NVBDC's VOB certification, MCS can maintain and demonstrate its compliance with the best practices and quality standards of internationally recognizable businesses. This is an excellent opportunity for MCS to expand its network and partner with organizations in alignment with the values of the NVBDC.

To learn more about what this certification means, visit the NVBDC online or contact MCS.

SOURCE: Medical Components Specialists, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-component-specialists-announces-nvbdc-veteran-owned-business-1053526