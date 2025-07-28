Anzeige
Montag, 28.07.2025
WKN: A40D1M | ISIN: US82846H4056
NASDAQ
28.07.25 | 18:43
21,880 US-Dollar
-1,17 % -0,260
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QXO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QXO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2025 18:02 Uhr
1.380 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Expo Contratista Names QXO as Exhibitor at 2025 Conference

QXO and Expo Contratista Unite to Launch Roofero-Con: The Premier Roofing Conference for Hispanic Contractors

IRVING, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Expo Contratista today announced that QXO, Inc. will participate as an exhibitor at Expo Contratista 2025, the largest national Hispanic construction trade show in the United States, to be held October 24-25 at the Irving Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

https://expocontratista.com/rooferocon/

Expo Contratista, produced in collaboration with the National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA), serves as a pivotal platform for brands seeking to connect with the fastest-growing and most influential demographic in the construction industry. With 61% of Texas' construction workforce identifying as Hispanic and over $800 billion in annual revenue generated by Hispanic-owned businesses nationwide, Expo Contratista is a critical hub for market engagement and relationship building.

"QXO's participation in Expo Contratista 2025 reflects our commitment to serving Hispanic contractors and construction professionals who continue to drive innovation in our industry," said Bernal Fernandez, head of Hispanic marketing for QXO. "This event is a great opportunity for us to learn directly from the Hispanic contractor community, and build long-term partnerships that help us better serve our valued customers.

As part of its presence at Expo Contratista, QXO will demonstrate its ability to help Hispanic contractors to save time, be more efficient and stay organized. QXO is committed to developing practical tools and technologies that enable contractors to grow their business by winning and completing more construction projects across Texas and the U.S.

Expo Contratista is expected to attract thousands of contractors, general contractors, and industry leaders, featuring over 250 exhibitors and a dynamic lineup of competitions, live product demonstrations and the prestigious HISPANHICA Awards recognizing Hispanic excellence in the construction sector.

For more information on Expo Contratista 2025, visit www.expcontratista.com

About Expo Contratista

Expo Contratista stands as the nation's leading Hispanic construction trade show, dedicated to connecting contractors and construction workers. With a mission to empower the Hispanic market with the knowledge to network and grow businesses in the roofing industry, Expo Contratista continues to be a catalyst for diversity, collaboration, and innovation.

Media Contact

Sergio Terreros
CEO
gm@expocontratista.com
832-650-0001

.

SOURCE: Expo Contratista



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/expo-contratista-names-qxo-as-exhibitor-at-2025-conference-1053503

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
