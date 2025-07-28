Zen Massage Franchising, Inc.: With 'Click-to-Cancel' Rule Dumped, Membership Hassles Persist - But Zen Massage Expands its No-Contract Model

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / A sweeping federal court decision this month vacated the FTC's "click-to-cancel" rule, keeping cumbersome contract cancellation practices alive throughout the wellness sector and beyond. While major wellness chains cling to rigid memberships, Zen Massage Franchising, Inc. is accelerating growth and amplifying its hassle-free, no-contract approach for consumers who want real choice. This growth initiative follows franchise industry veteran Keith Larson taking full ownership of the company.

"About 80 percent of Zen clients switched to us after dealing with brands that tie people into contracts or membership fees," said CEO Larson, who brings deep expertise in franchise operations, marketing and media. "These bigger brands are trying to protect their so-called guaranteed revenue stream at their customers' expense. They're fighting against what their own clients want, but we give people freedom and flexibility in their wellness experiences. We believe you can succeed by respecting your customers-not trapping them."

Zen Massage Franchising, Inc. operates eight massage and skincare centers across North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada and Missouri, and under Larson's direction, has secured new trademarks: "No Contracts. No Membership Fees. No Hassles!®" and "No Contracts. No Membership Fees. Just Aaaah!®".

With an eye on system-wide growth, the company is ramping up its franchise campaign offering low startup fees, streamlined operations, robust marketing resources and comprehensive training-all centralized from its Cornelius, N.C.-based headquarters and training center.

The FTC's scrapped rule, originally slated to take effect July 14, would have required companies to make cancellation as easy as sign-up. Its abrupt halt, blocked on procedural grounds, leaves consumers tangled in a patchwork of state policies and frustrating fine print.

"Consumers hate contracts and are exhausted by cancellation headaches, whether it's cellphone plans, streaming services or massage memberships," Larson said. "They will make different choices once they're given the chance."

With no word yet from the FTC on the rule's future, Zen Massage Franchising Inc. stays a decisive step ahead, offering the customer flexibility that the rest of the industry won't.

Larson's history with Zen Massage spans more than a decade. He first joined in 2013 through a system rebranding initiative led by his advertising agency, became a minority investor in 2018, a franchisee in 2019, was named CEO in 2021-culminating in his full acquisition of the company in late spring 2025. Larson spent 13 years with McDonald's Corp., rising to regional director of franchised operations, then served as senior vice president at Moroch, one of McDonald's top ad agencies.

About Zen Massage Franchising, Inc.

Zen Massage Franchising, Inc. offers a competitive advantage for consumers and franchisees in the growing wellness sector. For consumers, there are no binding contracts or membership fees. Instead, the company provides everyday value pricing and a straightforward experience. Franchisees benefit from lower startup fees, efficient center operations, robust support, and significant opportunities for growth. The company supports franchisees with comprehensive training, operational guidance, and marketing resources from its Cornelius, N.C.-based headquarters and training center.

Franchise offerings are only made through the Zen Massage Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) and process. For franchise information, contact Larson at klarson@zenmassageusa.com or (704) 947-9162, or visit zenmassageusa.com/franchise-information/.

