The US Department of Energy has granted $4. 1 million to Inlyte Energy to deploy grid-scale batteries in a microgrid in northern California. From pv magazine USA Iron-sodium battery energy storage system specialist Inlyte Energy has secured a $4. 1 million grant from the US Department of Energy's Office of Electricity to deploy a grid-scale battery in a fire-prone region of northern California. The funds come from the department's Critical Facility Energy Resilience program. The resilience-focused installation will provide power resources for a critical evacuation zone, reduce facility electricity ...

