Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 29 and 30, 2025

STOCKHOLM, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 18 July 2025 and 25 July 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 660,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Aggregated transaction value (SEK): 18 July 2025 110,000 336.0193 36,962,123.00 21 July 2025 110,000 335.9718 36,956,898.00 22 July 2025 110,000 331.2834 36,441,174.00 23 July 2025 110,000 332.2038 36,542,418.00 24 July 2025 110,000 333.1528 36,646,808.00 25 July 2025 110,000 331.0771 36,418,481.00 Total accumulated over week 29 and 30 660,000 333.2847 219,967,902.00 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 660,000 333.2847 219,967,902.00

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 25 July 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued shares2 1,234,611,900 496,056 1,235,107,956 Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 58,582,610 - 58,582,610 Number of outstanding shares 1,176,029,290 496,056 1,176,525,346

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact:

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

