HighLevel LLC: HighLevel Expands Its AI Leadership With MCP Server for Action-Ready Automation

Signals major shift from AI insight to execution, unlocking scalable operational efficiency.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / HighLevel, the AI Business Operating System for agencies and entrepreneurs, has launched the Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, a major step forward in AI automation. This allows AI agents to do more than make suggestions, giving them the ability to implement and carry out tasks across your business, automatically.

With the MCP Server, AI agents can now securely take action inside HighLevel. "MCP gives AI agents the power to actually run parts of your business," said Varun Vairavan, Co-Founder of HighLevel. "They can book appointments, follow up with leads, update records and manage tasks, without anyone logging in or clicking a thing."

At launch, MCP supports 21 built-in tools, including Calendars, Contacts, Conversations, Pipelines and Payments. It's designed to be simple and secure; users can generate an access token directly in their account, choose which tools the AI can access and start building automated workflows immediately.

This release builds on what HighLevel AI already enables today. Businesses are utilizing AI agents to handle incoming calls, preventing missed leads, make outbound calls to book or confirm appointments (and reassign them if unconfirmed), respond instantly to all text messages and run targeted cold email campaigns.

AI can also help boost traffic with A/B-tested ads and even build websites, funnels, and automations using natural-language prompts with Vibe Coding, requiring no setup or coding.

What makes MCP different is that it works out of the box with popular AI platforms, such as Cursor, Windsurf and OpenAI's Playground, with no complicated setup required. It's fast, flexible and built for non-technical users who want to automate tasks and free up time.

As businesses look for ways to do more with less, MCP gives AI the ability to act like a real team member: responsive, efficient and always on. HighLevel plans to expand support from 21 tools to over 250 by the end of the year, unlocking even more possibilities across the whole platform, including the CRM, marketing tools, conversations and payment tools.

The release also lays the foundation for deeper integrations with HighLevel's AskAI assistant, making it possible to interact with the platform through simple voice or text prompts, eliminating the need for dashboards.

"MCP reimagines how users connect with their business data and systems," said Karan Agarwal, HighLevel's Director of Engineering for AI & Marketplace. "It shifts workflows from UI-driven clicks to natural, conversational interactions through both text and voice."

With over 2 million businesses powered by HighLevel and 1.6 billion+ messages sent each month, the release of the MCP Server opens a massive opportunity for AI-driven efficiency at scale. Businesses can now deploy AI agents as revenue-driving team members that operate 24/7, reduce overhead and streamline workflows in real time.

Early adopters in HighLevel's community are already building with MCP and sharing real-world demos via YouTube and community forums.

This release is part of HighLevel's larger AI roadmap, which focuses on transforming automation into tangible, revenue-generating outcomes for customers and reinforcing HighLevel's leadership in the next wave of smart business infrastructure.

For more information, visit: www.gohighlevel.com

About HighLevel

HighLevel is the AI-powered business operating system helping over 2 million businesses grow smarter and scale faster. Built for agencies, entrepreneurs and digital-first teams, the platform combines CRM, marketing automation, communications, payments and AI tools into a single, unified system. HighLevel is redefining how businesses automate, communicate and accelerate results through purpose-built technology and a rapidly growing global community.

Founded in 2018, HighLevel remains committed to empowering users with smarter systems and simpler solutions that help turn ambitions into automated operations.

SOURCE: HighLevel LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/highlevel-expands-its-ai-leadership-with-mcp-server-for-action-r-1053610