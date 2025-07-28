Correction from Source: This press release corrects and replaces the version issued by FloraWorks on July 7, 2025, titled "Salk Institute Study Shows FloraWorks CBN Reverses Age-Related Cognitive Decline".

Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - FloraWorks, a developer of high-purity rare cannabinoid ingredients, is drawing attention to new peer-reviewed research demonstrating that Cannabinol (CBN) can reverse cognitive decline in aging mice. The study, published in the journal Redox Biology, used a high-purity CBN isolate supplied by FloraWorks, produced through the company's patented semi-synthetic manufacturing process (U.S. Patent No. 12,281,091 B1).

The independent study was conducted by a team of neuroscientists at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. Their findings showed that aged mice treated with CBN experienced improvements in memory, learning, metabolic function, and synaptic health.

"We're encouraged to see growing scientific interest in the potential of rare cannabinoids like CBN to address serious age-related challenges," said Alleh Lindquist, CEO of FloraWorks. "This study adds to a growing body of evidence that supports CBN's therapeutic promise far beyond sleep."

Key Findings from the Study:

Cognitive Performance: Significant improvements in spatial learning and memory in aged mice

Mitochondrial Function: Enhanced energy production and oxygen utilization, particularly in female subjects

Neuroprotective Activity: Restoration of key mitochondrial proteins that decline with age

Synaptic Health: Increased expression of proteins critical for neuronal communication

FloraWorks' Role and IP Position

FloraWorks supplied the CBN used in the study and manufactures its ultra-pure CBN isolate using a proprietary process protected under U.S. Patent No. 12,281,091 B1. This process forms the foundation of the company's TruCBN ingredient platform.

"Our focus has always been on purity, scalability, and science-backed utility," Lindquist added. "We're proud to see our CBN featured in rigorous academic research, and we remain committed to advancing translational studies that bring these findings closer to human application."

FloraWorks also holds exclusive global rights to a jointly filed patent application with the Salk Institute titled "Methods of Treating Neurodegenerative Diseases or Conditions" (U.S. App No. PCT/US2024/010214), supporting the development of future CBN-based therapeutics.

Next Steps in Research

The results of this study have catalyzed new research initiatives focused on evaluating CBN in human models of cognitive aging. FloraWorks is actively collaborating with academic institutions to explore the translational potential of TruCBN in neurodegeneration and healthy brain aging.

"This kind of mechanistic research is key to unlocking new therapeutic pathways," said Dr. Matthew Roberts, translational scientist and member of FloraWorks' Scientific Advisory Board. "CBN is demonstrating consistent potential in modulating pathways associated with neurodegeneration and resilience."

Read the Full Study:

Nawab John Dar et al., "Cannabinol (CBN) alleviates age-related cognitive decline by improving synaptic and mitochondrial health"

Published in Redox Biology, Volume 84, July 2025

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.redox.2025.103692

About FloraWorks

FloraWorks is a cannabinoid research and development company pioneering science-backed ingredients for the next generation of wellness and therapeutic products. The company is focused on unlocking a deeper understanding of how cannabinoids affect human physiology, with the goal of advancing health and wellness through targeted, clinically validated cannabinoid-based therapeutics. From dietary ingredients to functional wellness applications, FloraWorks is helping build the future of human health.

