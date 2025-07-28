Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28
28 July 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 792.714p. The highest price paid per share was 799.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 778.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,530,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,767,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
508
791.800
16:18:09
462
792.200
16:15:27
517
794.000
16:11:38
181
794.800
16:10:42
201
794.800
16:10:42
570
793.800
16:06:22
546
795.600
16:04:32
570
795.200
16:00:42
467
795.400
15:58:26
525
795.200
15:56:42
419
795.200
15:54:53
538
794.000
15:48:05
564
794.200
15:48:03
547
795.600
15:41:30
515
796.200
15:38:30
515
796.600
15:36:10
480
796.000
15:30:30
539
794.800
15:28:22
517
795.200
15:24:05
470
795.400
15:22:08
510
796.200
15:17:37
472
796.600
15:16:00
107
797.000
15:12:02
419
797.000
15:12:02
486
796.600
15:08:47
533
796.600
15:05:20
541
797.000
15:04:17
468
795.600
15:00:03
556
795.600
14:56:19
574
796.000
14:53:53
485
793.800
14:49:28
481
793.600
14:45:58
466
793.200
14:44:43
553
793.200
14:36:17
18
793.200
14:36:17
561
793.800
14:34:05
539
794.600
14:30:20
492
794.800
14:28:51
491
795.400
14:23:48
529
795.400
14:19:35
570
795.600
14:18:40
483
794.600
14:05:04
611
795.000
14:05:04
35
793.800
14:01:38
473
793.600
13:51:16
483
794.400
13:48:50
314
794.200
13:47:42
476
792.000
13:39:34
494
792.200
13:30:07
487
792.800
13:26:21
540
791.400
13:17:30
511
794.000
13:08:31
520
791.000
13:01:25
531
790.800
12:56:16
407
791.800
12:50:26
59
791.800
12:50:26
545
790.000
12:42:28
15
790.000
12:42:28
385
790.200
12:42:28
204
790.200
12:42:28
558
790.400
12:42:26
507
787.400
12:20:58
549
786.000
12:15:11
86
787.800
12:02:46
444
787.800
12:02:46
468
788.400
11:57:54
169
788.600
11:53:35
339
788.600
11:53:35
561
788.600
11:49:17
490
790.200
11:37:55
522
791.200
11:28:33
511
792.400
11:19:45
499
794.000
11:11:00
474
794.400
11:00:31
563
795.200
10:51:30
477
795.200
10:49:03
485
795.000
10:38:13
488
797.400
10:29:50
165
798.200
10:15:11
403
798.200
10:15:11
486
799.200
10:13:21
483
798.200
10:06:54
514
796.400
10:01:03
537
797.400
09:58:03
530
796.000
09:53:04
482
796.400
09:52:22
505
794.200
09:45:04
501
796.400
09:40:03
586
797.000
09:40:03
477
792.400
09:27:40
566
789.000
09:19:03
471
788.800
09:17:38
548
788.000
09:06:28
559
788.600
09:06:27
481
785.600
09:00:04
537
784.400
08:54:08
519
784.400
08:45:24
407
789.200
08:33:29
160
789.200
08:33:29
565
790.600
08:29:03
618
791.000
08:28:04
604
791.600
08:28:04
532
786.200
08:15:00
478
785.600
08:10:53
20
785.600
08:10:53
521
785.200
08:06:52
521
783.200
08:05:04
493
778.600
08:01:09
466
781.400
08:00:28