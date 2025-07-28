Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
28.07.25 | 17:38
9,200 Euro
+1,66 % +0,150
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

28 July 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 792.714p. The highest price paid per share was 799.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 778.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,530,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,767,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

508

791.800

16:18:09

462

792.200

16:15:27

517

794.000

16:11:38

181

794.800

16:10:42

201

794.800

16:10:42

570

793.800

16:06:22

546

795.600

16:04:32

570

795.200

16:00:42

467

795.400

15:58:26

525

795.200

15:56:42

419

795.200

15:54:53

538

794.000

15:48:05

564

794.200

15:48:03

547

795.600

15:41:30

515

796.200

15:38:30

515

796.600

15:36:10

480

796.000

15:30:30

539

794.800

15:28:22

517

795.200

15:24:05

470

795.400

15:22:08

510

796.200

15:17:37

472

796.600

15:16:00

107

797.000

15:12:02

419

797.000

15:12:02

486

796.600

15:08:47

533

796.600

15:05:20

541

797.000

15:04:17

468

795.600

15:00:03

556

795.600

14:56:19

574

796.000

14:53:53

485

793.800

14:49:28

481

793.600

14:45:58

466

793.200

14:44:43

553

793.200

14:36:17

18

793.200

14:36:17

561

793.800

14:34:05

539

794.600

14:30:20

492

794.800

14:28:51

491

795.400

14:23:48

529

795.400

14:19:35

570

795.600

14:18:40

483

794.600

14:05:04

611

795.000

14:05:04

35

793.800

14:01:38

473

793.600

13:51:16

483

794.400

13:48:50

314

794.200

13:47:42

476

792.000

13:39:34

494

792.200

13:30:07

487

792.800

13:26:21

540

791.400

13:17:30

511

794.000

13:08:31

520

791.000

13:01:25

531

790.800

12:56:16

407

791.800

12:50:26

59

791.800

12:50:26

545

790.000

12:42:28

15

790.000

12:42:28

385

790.200

12:42:28

204

790.200

12:42:28

558

790.400

12:42:26

507

787.400

12:20:58

549

786.000

12:15:11

86

787.800

12:02:46

444

787.800

12:02:46

468

788.400

11:57:54

169

788.600

11:53:35

339

788.600

11:53:35

561

788.600

11:49:17

490

790.200

11:37:55

522

791.200

11:28:33

511

792.400

11:19:45

499

794.000

11:11:00

474

794.400

11:00:31

563

795.200

10:51:30

477

795.200

10:49:03

485

795.000

10:38:13

488

797.400

10:29:50

165

798.200

10:15:11

403

798.200

10:15:11

486

799.200

10:13:21

483

798.200

10:06:54

514

796.400

10:01:03

537

797.400

09:58:03

530

796.000

09:53:04

482

796.400

09:52:22

505

794.200

09:45:04

501

796.400

09:40:03

586

797.000

09:40:03

477

792.400

09:27:40

566

789.000

09:19:03

471

788.800

09:17:38

548

788.000

09:06:28

559

788.600

09:06:27

481

785.600

09:00:04

537

784.400

08:54:08

519

784.400

08:45:24

407

789.200

08:33:29

160

789.200

08:33:29

565

790.600

08:29:03

618

791.000

08:28:04

604

791.600

08:28:04

532

786.200

08:15:00

478

785.600

08:10:53

20

785.600

08:10:53

521

785.200

08:06:52

521

783.200

08:05:04

493

778.600

08:01:09

466

781.400

08:00:28


© 2025 PR Newswire
