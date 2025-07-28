DLC Tapped to Manage and Lease Bell Tower Shops, a Premier Open-Air Center in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / DLC, a preeminent owner-operator and third-party manager of open-air shopping centers across the country, has been awarded third-party management of Bell Tower Shops, a premier open-air lifestyle center located in Fort Myers, Florida. DLC will lead the property's leasing and day-to-day operations as part of its growing third-party management portfolio.

The 365,000-square-foot center features national tenants like Nordstrom Rack, Regal Theaters, and Dave & Buster's, and a thriving food scene with hotspots including Capital Grille, Tap 42, Blue Point Oyster Bar and Seafood, and McGregor's Public House.

Adam Ifshin, Founder and CEO of DLC said: "Institutional partners continue to trust DLC to drive value through strategic leasing, thoughtful operations, and a tenant-focused approach. We are excited to bring our vertically integrated platform to Bell Tower Shops and enhance what is already a vibrant, high-traffic destination in Fort Myers."

The new assignment reflects DLC's reputation for transforming retail centers through hands-on leasing, merchandising, and marketing strategies.

"We know how to energize retail," said Chris Ressa, Chief Operating Officer of DLC. "We are excited to take our expertise and platform to another project in Fort Myers. We see potential to grow this center's reach and add compelling new brands that will benefit the community."

