ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2025 18:38 Uhr
Invest in Arkay Beverages: The Future of Spirits Is Zero Proof, Join the Alcohol-Free Movement That Arkay Started

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Arkay Beverages, the global innovator that pioneered the alcohol-free spirits category, is now offering a rare opportunity to accredited investors to join its growth journey. As consumer behavior shifts rapidly toward healthier, more mindful lifestyles, Arkay stands at the forefront of a $271 billion industry it single-handedly created in 2011 as per The Spirit Business

https://www.thespiritsbusiness.com/2023/08/zero-abv-spirits-could-reach-271bn/

A $271 Billion Market Born from Innovation

In 2011, Arkay Beverages introduced the world's first zero-proof whisky - an innovation so radical it carved out an entirely new segment in the beverage industry. Using its patented W.A.R.M.® Molecule, Arkay recreated the "burn" and complexity of alcohol without a single drop of it - zero alcohol, zero sugar, zero calories, and zero regrets.

Today, that invention has sparked a global movement. What started as a bold idea is now a booming industry, with non-alcoholic spirits, wines, and beers projected to surpass $271 billion globally by 2030, according to industry analysts. Arkay's head start, combined with a decade of R&D, has positioned it as the leader in a category with explosive CAGR growth rates between 14% and 18% annually.

Why Accredited Investors Are Paying Attention

Arkay Beverages is now offering a private investment round open only to accredited investors. The capital raised will be used to accelerate:

  • Global distribution through strategic partnerships in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East

  • Expansion into functional beverages, including energy-boosting and adaptogen-infused zero-proof spirits

  • High-margin DTC growth, with Arkay's e-commerce sales increasing more than 160% year-over-year

  • Increased production capacity, responding to retail and distributor demand outpacing supply in key regions

Financial Highlights

  • $372 million in 2024 global sales

  • 55% gross margin average across core products

  • Distributed in 35+ countries

  • Strategic partnerships secured with high-end supermarket chains, major hotel groups, airline lounges, and hospitality chains

Arkay has developed a scalable business model, blending e-commerce, B2B distribution, and exclusive private-label manufacturing, including co-branded lines for wellness brands entering the alcohol-free space.

A Cultural Shift That's Just Beginning

Today's consumers are no longer drinking just to drink - they're drinking with purpose. The "sober curious" movement, rising among Gen Z and millennials, is driving a powerful cultural transition. People want the experience, taste, and social aspect of alcohol - without the harmful effects.

Arkay meets this demand with sophistication and science. The W.A.R.M.® Molecule triggers the same sensory experience as alcohol, using capsaicin and other natural ingredients - all while keeping the consumer sober, alert, and in control.

Join the Brand That Started It All

"We didn't just predict the alcohol-free revolution - we started it," says Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Founder of Arkay Beverages.
"Now, we're giving accredited investors a chance to join us as we scale globally. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in the category we created."

By investing in Arkay, you are helping your community remain sober while making money at the same time - a meaningful action that benefits both you and others.

Offering Details

This opportunity is offered exclusively to accredited investors, in accordance with SEC regulations.
A Private Placement Memorandum (PPM), financials, and legal documentation are available upon request and under NDA.

For More Information:

invest@arkaybeverages.com
www.arkaybeverages.com

Media Contact Information

REYNALD VITO GRATTAGLIANO
ARKAY ZERO PROOF LLC
Reynald@arkaybeverages.com
19566917252
https://arkaybeverages.com/

SOURCE: Arkay Beverages



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/invest-in-arkay-beverages-the-future-of-spirits-is-zero-proof-jo-1053636

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
