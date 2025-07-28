Breaking News: Beyond Spirits Disrupts the Beverage Industry with Plant-Based Whisky - Just Like Beyond Meat Did with Meat

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / As the global demand for healthier, sustainable lifestyle products continues to grow, Beyond Spirits is doing for whisky what Beyond Meat has done for meat: revolutionizing a traditional category using clean, plant-based innovation. Beyond Spirits offers an advanced line of zero-proof, 100% plant-based whisky alternatives, delivering all the ritual, flavor, and warmth of traditional spirits-without a single drop of alcohol.

Crafted by beverage innovator Reynald Vito Grattagliano, founder of ArKay Beverages and a pioneer in alcohol-free spirits since 2011, Beyond Spirits introduces a groundbreaking beverage concept for the mindful generation. Just as Beyond Meat replaced animal protein with sustainable plant ingredients, Beyond Spirits eliminates alcohol, sugar, carbs, and fat-while keeping all the sophistication and sensory appeal of traditional distilled drinks.

"Beyond Spirits is a game changer," says Grattagliano. "It's whisky reimagined for the health-conscious, the sober-curious, and the environmentally aware. You can drink it anytime, enjoy the burn, and wake up clear-headed-without regrets."

The Plant-Based Revolution in a Glass

Zero Alcohol - Perfect for designated drivers, sober lifestyles, and those who want to avoid intoxication.

Zero Sugar, Zero Carbs, Zero Fat - Ideal for keto, diabetic, and wellness-focused consumers.

Zero Calories - A guilt-free way to enjoy cocktails, neat pours, and happy hour.

100% Plant-Based & Vegan - Made from natural botanicals, herbs, and spices, not synthetic chemicals.

Halal & Gluten-Free Certified - Inclusive and accessible to a wide range of consumers worldwide.

Made with W.A.R.M.® Technology - A patented molecule that mimics the "burn" and mouthfeel of alcohol for a truly authentic sipping experience.

No Liquor License Required - Global Distribution Made Easy

Thanks to its alcohol-free composition, Beyond Spirits can be legally sold in grocery stores, convenience shops, cafes, and wellness boutiques-no liquor license required. This opens unprecedented opportunities for retailers and entrepreneurs looking to expand into the fast-growing functional beverage sector.

Distributors Welcome: Beyond Spirits is actively recruiting partners worldwide. Whether you're a beverage wholesaler, hotel group, bar chain, or independent store-joining the movement is easy and highly scalable.



A Booming Market Opportunity

The global no- and low-alcohol beverage market is projected to surpass $271 billion by 2035, https://www.thespiritsbusiness.com/2023/08/zero-abv-spirits-could-reach-271bn/ driven by shifting consumer preferences, health trends, and the rise of conscious consumption. Beyond Spirits is strategically positioned at the crossroads of these trends with a portfolio of products designed for modern lifestyles.

In fact, industry experts forecast that the plant-based beverage sector will outpace plant-based meat in the coming years-with projections suggesting it could be up to 10 times larger in total market value by 2030. As consumers shift from alcohol toward functional and wellness drinks, Beyond Spirits is perfectly positioned to lead the transformation https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/plant-based-food-market-8578

From Whisky to Wellness

Beyond Spirits is more than a drink-it's a movement. The brand invites consumers to explore freedom from alcohol while still enjoying the complexity, ritual, and social experience of premium spirits. Whether you're mixing a cocktail, sipping neat, or entertaining guests, Beyond Spirits makes every occasion inclusive and responsible.

Accredited Investors Welcome

Beyond Spirits is currently welcoming accredited investors interested in becoming part of the future of plant-based, zero-proof beverages. As the company expands its international footprint and product offerings, we are offering strategic investment opportunities to individuals and institutions aligned with our mission of innovation, wellness, and sustainability.

Interested investors can contact our executive team for confidential discussions, access to pitch materials, and insight into our growth strategy. Join us in redefining the spirits industry-without the spirits.

About Beyond Spirits

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Beyond Spirits LLC specializes in alcohol-free, plant-powered alternatives to traditional spirits. The company is led by Reynald Vito Grattagliano, a trailblazer in the zero-proof space and creator of the patented W.A.R.M.® molecule that replicates the warmth of alcohol without its harmful effects. Beyond Spirits is available for distribution worldwide and welcomes inquiries from retailers and entrepreneurs eager to join the future of drinking.

Media Contact Information

Beyond Spirits LLC

info@beyondspirits.com

http://www.beyondspirits.com

SOURCE: Beyond Spirits

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/breaking-news-beyond-spirits-disrupts-the-beverage-industry-with-1053669