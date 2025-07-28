BeiTeck Brings Clarity and Smart Tools to Lebanon's Real Estate Market

BEIRUT, LEBANON / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Lebanon's real estate market has long been known for its complexity, with scattered listings, unclear pricing, and slow communication making property transactions a challenge. BeiTeck, a trusted PropTech and real estate data analytics company, is transforming this experience with a powerful online platform that brings transparency, speed, and smart decision-making to every buyer, seller, and agent.

For real estate professionals, BeiTeck offers three premium plans designed to boost visibility and engagement. The Promote + plan allows agents to promote their listings dynamically with flexible 48-hour boost points, the Gold plan authorizes agents to apply 24-hour cycle points, while the Platinum plan refreshes property listings every eight hours for maximum exposure. All three plans limit boosted listings to 10 in the same area at one time, ensuring fair opportunities for all users. These tools give brokers the ability to showcase properties effectively, from rental units to high-demand apartments for sale in Metn , helping them reach more serious buyers in less time.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Naccache, BeiTeck's mission is to make real estate simple and reliable for everyone. The company's SaaS-based platform serves as a one-stop marketplace for both rentals and property sales, connecting brokers, landlords, tenants, and buyers through advanced digital tools. The result is a more efficient, trustworthy, and data-driven real estate journey.

One of the most important innovations from BeiTeck is its real-time pricing tool, which tracks median rental and sale prices per square meter across Lebanon. This feature allows users to check accurate and updated market information before making decisions, turning what used to be guesswork into smart, informed choices. For anyone searching for apartments for rent in Beirut or whole Lebanon, this means having clear, data-backed insights that simplify property comparisons and negotiations. Users can also view down payments, payment frequencies, and installment plans, making it easier to find properties that match their budget and preferences.

BeiTeck has also redefined communication between buyers, renters, and agents. The platform includes instant offer requests, in-app messaging, tour scheduling, and direct WhatsApp connectivity, creating a fast and seamless communication experience. These tools help users move quickly from interest to action, reducing delays and misunderstandings that often slow down property deals. Whether browsing from home or scheduling a tour on the go, users can handle the entire process within the BeiTeck ecosystem.

BeiTeck's commitment to innovation has made it one of the fastest-growing PropTech companies in the country. The platform now stores thousands of verified listings and continues to add new features to improve the user experience. Whether searching for rental properties, family homes, or investment opportunities, BeiTeck helps users find the right property at the right price, with the clarity they need to move forward.

About BeiTeck

Founded in 2021, BeiTeck is a privately held PropTech company based in Naccache, Lebanon. Specializing in real estate data analytics and brokerage services, BeiTeck connects users to Lebanon's property market with tools that make buying, selling, and renting properties simple and transparent. By focusing on accuracy, innovation, and trust, BeiTeck is setting new standards for real estate transactions in Lebanon.

Media Contact

Company Name: Beiteck

Website URL: https://www.beiteck.com/

Contact person: Anna-Maria Aoun

Contact email: info@beiteck.com

SOURCE: BeiTeck

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/beiteck-brings-clarity-and-smart-tools-to-lebanon%e2%80%99s-real-estate-market-1053687