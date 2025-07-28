DJ MyHotelMatch: MyHotelMatch and Courbet Héritage Continue to Progress Towards Potential Combination on the Primary Market

MyHotelMatch MyHotelMatch: MyHotelMatch and Courbet Héritage Continue to Progress Towards Potential Combination on the Primary Market 28-Jul-2025 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MyHotelMatch and Courbet Héritage Continue to Progress Towards Potential Combination on the Primary Market Paris, France - 28 July 2025 - MyHotelMatch (ISIN: FR0014003I41, MHM) and Courbet Héritage (ISIN: FR0004998318, MLCOU) issue this joint statement confirming their intention to combine as set forth in MyHotelMatch's 15 November 2024 press release. Since that time, MyHotelMatch and Courbet Heritage have continued to collaborate constructively towards the completion of this proposed combination which would result in one company on the Euronext Paris primary market. Following a successful period of restructuring that concluded at the end of 2024 following various alerts presented to it by its auditors, MyHotelMatch then turned its attention to the preparation of certain financial information needed to accomplish the proposed combination. On 30 April 2025 MyHotelMatch published its half year report and accounts for the period ended 30 June 2024, and soon thereafter, on 2 June 2025, it published its annual report and audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024. All shareholder resolutions passed during the company's annual shareholder meeting of 24 June 2025. In turn, Courbet Héritage timely published its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024 on 30 June 2025. All shareholder resolutions also passed during its annual shareholder meeting held on the same day. The two companies are now preparing their half-year accounts for the period ended 30 June 2025, which will be timely published at the latest by 30 September 2025. In parallel, both companies have been actively engaged with their respective advisors regarding the structure of the proposed combination on the primary market. The companies see numerous advantages to the proposed combination including increased visibility for Courbet Héritage's current portfolio of hospitality real estate assets in branded cities with a unique infrastructure, improved analyst coverage and greater exposure to institutional investors allowing for a faster and more cost-effective path to raising capital through equity or debt financing so that the company that would result from this combination can continue to acquire and develop iconic assets. Moreover, the proposed combination is expected to improve trading volumes and liquidity, benefiting current and future shareholders. MyHotelMatch and Courbet Héritage will continue to provide updates to the market as the proposed combination proceeds. ### About MyHotelMatch MYHOTELMATCH is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67- MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP and is eligible for the PEA-PME (small and medium-sized enterprise equity savings plan). About Courbet Héritage Courbet Héritage is listed on Euronext Access (ISIN: FR0004998318 - MLCOU) and specializes in real estate development and the management of hospitality and real estate assets. Courbert Héritage stands out for its strategic commitment to long-term investments, typically spanning 5 to 10 years, with a primary focus on the tourism accommodation sector. Specializing in the renovation and repositioning of assets, Courbet Héritage executes its investments either directly or through strategic partnerships. The company's mission is to enhance tourist destinations and preserve national heritages thereby actively contributing to the national tourism economies. Media contact: contact@myhotelmatch.com contact@courbetsa.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: MHM & COURBET - Final - MHM CH Merger PR 28.07.25 EN =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: MyHotelMatch 58 avenue d'Iéna 75116 Paris France E-mail: contact@myhotelmatch.co Internet: www.myhotelmatch.com ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2175622 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

