WKN: A3EJFQ | ISIN: FR001400IE67 | Ticker-Symbol: 6GD0
Frankfurt
28.07.25 | 15:29
0,548 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYHOTELMATCH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYHOTELMATCH 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5680,58619:22
Dow Jones News
28.07.2025 18:45 Uhr
293 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MyHotelMatch: MyHotelMatch and Courbet Héritage Continue to Progress Towards Potential Combination on the Primary Market

DJ MyHotelMatch: MyHotelMatch and Courbet Héritage Continue to Progress Towards Potential Combination on the Primary Market 

MyHotelMatch 
MyHotelMatch: MyHotelMatch and Courbet Héritage Continue to Progress Towards Potential Combination on the Primary 
Market 
28-Jul-2025 / 18:10 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MyHotelMatch and Courbet Héritage Continue to Progress Towards Potential Combination on the Primary Market 
 
Paris, France - 28 July 2025 - MyHotelMatch (ISIN: FR0014003I41, MHM) and Courbet Héritage (ISIN: FR0004998318, MLCOU) 
issue this joint statement confirming their intention to combine as set forth in MyHotelMatch's 15 November 2024 press 
release. 
 
Since that time, MyHotelMatch and Courbet Heritage have continued to collaborate constructively towards the completion 
of this proposed combination which would result in one company on the Euronext Paris primary market. 
 
Following a successful period of restructuring that concluded at the end of 2024 following various alerts presented to 
it by its auditors, MyHotelMatch then turned its attention to the preparation of certain financial information needed 
to accomplish the proposed combination. On 30 April 2025 MyHotelMatch published its half year report and accounts for 
the period ended 30 June 2024, and soon thereafter, on 2 June 2025, it published its annual report and audited accounts 
for the year ended 31 December 2024. All shareholder resolutions passed during the company's annual shareholder meeting 
of 24 June 2025. 
 
In turn, Courbet Héritage timely published its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024 on 30 June 2025. All 
shareholder resolutions also passed during its annual shareholder meeting held on the same day. 
 
The two companies are now preparing their half-year accounts for the period ended 30 June 2025, which will be timely 
published at the latest by 30 September 2025.  
 
In parallel, both companies have been actively engaged with their respective advisors regarding the structure of the 
proposed combination on the primary market. 
 
The companies see numerous advantages to the proposed combination including increased visibility for Courbet Héritage's 
current portfolio of hospitality real estate assets in branded cities with a unique infrastructure, improved analyst 
coverage and greater exposure to institutional investors allowing for a faster and more cost-effective path to raising 
capital through equity or debt financing so that the company that would result from this combination can continue to 
acquire and develop iconic assets. Moreover, the proposed combination is expected to improve trading volumes and 
liquidity, benefiting current and future shareholders. 
 
MyHotelMatch and Courbet Héritage will continue to provide updates to the market as the proposed combination proceeds. 
 
### 
 
About MyHotelMatch 
 
MYHOTELMATCH is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67- MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP and is eligible 
for the PEA-PME (small and medium-sized enterprise equity savings plan). 
 
  
 
About Courbet Héritage 
 
Courbet Héritage is listed on Euronext Access (ISIN: FR0004998318 - MLCOU) and specializes in real estate development 
and the management of hospitality and real estate assets. Courbert Héritage  stands out for its strategic commitment to 
long-term investments, typically spanning 5 to 10 years, with a primary focus on the tourism accommodation sector. 
Specializing in the renovation and repositioning of assets, Courbet Héritage executes its investments either directly 
or through strategic partnerships. The company's mission is to enhance tourist destinations and preserve national 
heritages thereby actively contributing to the national tourism economies. 
 
  
 
Media contact: 
 
contact@myhotelmatch.com 
 
contact@courbetsa.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: MHM & COURBET - Final - MHM CH Merger PR 28.07.25 EN 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     MyHotelMatch 
         58 avenue d'Iéna 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@myhotelmatch.co 
Internet:    www.myhotelmatch.com 
ISIN:      FR001400IE67 
Euronext Ticker: MHM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2175622 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2175622 28-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2175622&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2025 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
