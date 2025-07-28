Anzeige
Monster Electrical Named Master Distributor for Bussmann Edison Fuses

TUALATIN, OR / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Monster Electrical is proud to announce its designation as a Master Distributor for Bussmann Edison fuses, significantly expanding its stocked inventory to better serve industrial and commercial customers nationwide.

With over 17,000 stocked SKUs and 125,000+ parts on hand, Monster Electrical now offers a full line of Bussmann Edison fuses, including Class CC, J, T, RK5, L, G, ECNR, ECSR, Midget, High Speed, and more. Whether it's a standard order or an emergency replacement, customers can count on fast fulfillment, reliable delivery, and expert support 24/7/365.

"Our customers know us for 'need-it-now' solutions," said Nick Palmer, President at Monster Electrical. "With this partnership, we're doubling down on that promise-offering the right products when you need them, and the inventory depth to support your everyday stocking needs."

Monster Electrical operates four strategically located distribution centers across the U.S. (Oregon, New Jersey, Illinois, and Texas), enabling same-day shipping and local pickup for time-critical orders. This expanded inventory supports a wide range of applications across a broad spectrum of the electrical industry.

To browse the full Bussmann Edison fuse catalog or to place an order, visit:

www.monsterelectrical.com/edisonfuses

Contact:
Monster Electrical
888.444.4333
sales@monsterelectrical.com

About Monster Electrical
Monster Electrical is a trusted B2B distributor serving the electrical industry with a focus on fuses and power distribution solutions. With more than 25 years of industry experience, Monster supports OEMs, MROs, and electrical distributors through a nationwide network of stocking locations and over 17,000 SKUs ready to ship. Known for its 24/7 emergency service model and deep product expertise, Monster Electrical offers the reliability, responsiveness, and inventory scale that today's electrical professionals demand-whether for urgent replacements or ongoing stock replenishment.

SOURCE: Monster Electrical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/monster-electrical-named-master-distributor-for-bussmann-edison-1053701

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
