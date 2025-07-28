BlackRock is the world's most valuable asset management brand at $8.3 billion, J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the strongest

PIF is the most valuable sovereign wealth fund brand and fastest-growing in brand value

BlackRock is the world's most valuable asset management (AM) brand with a value of USD8.3 billion, and PIF is the most valuable and fastest-growing sovereign wealth fund (SWF) brand, according to data from Brand Finance, the world's leading independent brand valuation consultancy.

The collective value of the top 50 brands grew 5% year on year, to USD73.9 billion in 2025.

BlackRock's brand value has risen 17%, driven by a surge in assets under management, strategic acquisitions in private markets, and leadership in technology and AI.

PIF is the most valuable SWF brand, (up 11% to USD1.2 billion). It also ranked seventh for brand value to AUM ratio among all AM and SWF brands, the only SWF to feature in the top 10. PIF's AUM have grown due to robust portfolio performance, driven by a range of key portfolio companies and maturing long-term projects.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management ranks as second most valuable AM brand (up 3% to USD7.2 billion) and leads AM and SWF brands in brand strength with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 87.6/100 (AAA). Vanguard (USD6.0 billion) is third most valuable.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is the strongest SWF by BSI, scoring 64.1/100 (A+). PIF is the second strongest AM brand, scoring 62.9/100 (A+).

David Haigh, Chairman and CEO of Brand Finance, commented: "high-profile investments with a positive impact continue to build the brand values of asset managers and sovereign wealth funds. This is evident in the impact of successful sports partnerships, which deliver an observable uplift in awareness and familiarity among B2B and informed audience. Formula 1 and football are powerful and popular ways for asset managers and sovereign wealth funds to raise their international profiles in a way that is consistent with the brands' wealth and stature."

The full ranking, insights, methodology, and definitions of key terms are available in the Brand Finance Asset Management Sovereign Wealth Fund 50 2025 report.

