Montag, 28.07.2025
Warum Analysten in diesem veganen Gamechanger viel mehr sehen
28.07.2025 19:48 Uhr
Eventify Launches Comprehensive Event Marketing Suite

Comprehensive platform addresses $34.7 billion market with integrated email campaigns, social virality tools, and drag-and-drop website builder for event managers worldwide

LONDON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventify, the all-in-one event marketing software platform, today announced the launch of its comprehensive marketing suite designed specifically for B2B event managers. The platform combines advanced email marketing automation, viral social media tools, and intuitive website builders into a unified solution addressing the rapidly expanding event management market, projected to reach $34.7 billion by 2029.

Revolutionary social marketing drives unprecedented engagement

The platform's standout Social Viralizer feature automatically generates personalized social media graphics for each attendee during registration, creating viral marketing campaigns that reach an average of 2,500+ potential attendees per share. Event managers using the tool report 500% average ROI on marketing spend through organic sharing alone, with 72% of attendees actively promoting events when provided with custom social content.

"We're solving the fundamental challenge every event manager faces: how to maximize attendance and engagement while operating under tight budgets and time constraints," said Hussain Fakhruddin, CEO of Eventify. "Our platform transforms hours of manual marketing work into automated campaigns that deliver measurable results."

Comprehensive email marketing drives superior performance

Eventify's visual email builder enables event organizers to create professional campaigns with drag-and-drop functionality, achieving 2.8X higher open rates than generic promotional emails. The platform automates everything from registration confirmations to post-event follow-ups, with 83% of organizers using integrated marketing tools successfully reaching their registration targets.

The accompanying website builder offers both single landing pages for focused campaigns and comprehensive multi-page sites, all optimized for mobile devices and integrated with secure payment processing.

Timing aligned with industry transformation

Eventify's event management software addresses critical market needs identified in recent industry research, including the 95% of events teams prioritizing ROI demonstration and the growing demand for hybrid event capabilities. With 74% of Fortune 1000 marketers planning increased event budgets in 2025.

"The event marketing industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, but existing solutions are either too complex for mid-market teams or lack the sophisticated features modern events require," added Fakhruddin. "Eventify bridges this gap perfectly."

About Eventify: Eventify's event app integrates with Salesforce, HubSpot, Zapier, and over 1,000 third-party applications, supporting the 60% of events now utilizing hybrid formats while maintaining the simplicity event managers demand in an increasingly complex landscape.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eventify-launches-comprehensive-event-marketing-suite-302515121.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
